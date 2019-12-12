Just two more days to enjoy Keeler’s Christmas Luncheons fundraiser

There are a just a few tickets left for Friday and Saturday seatings for the Christmas Luncheons fundraiser at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&C).

If the first few days are any indication, the popular Christmas Luncheons at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) are more fun than ever! There are a just a few tickets left for Friday and Saturday seatings but hurry; the countdown has begun.

A popular holiday tradition, these luncheons are an important fundraiser for KTM&HC. They are perfect for groups, clubs, friends, and colleagues to gather in our festively decorated Garden House. There are two seatings daily: the first at 11:30 a.m. and the second at 1:15 p.m. Advance, paid registration is required, with a single contact and payment requested at time of registration.

This year’s menu choices include chicken Madeira, a salad entrée (new!), or a vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free eggplant casserole. Dessert includes homemade Christmas cookies served with tea or coffee. And, of course, we will be serving our famous homemade cranberry chutney. The luncheon is $30 per person; wine is available for an additional $5 per glass. There will be a special menu for children under 12 for $15 on Saturday, Dec. 14, only.

Gather your friends and colleagues for a delightful meal, then be sure to stop by our Holiday Boutique, where we have a curated collection of unique gifts, including many handmade items by local craftspeople — some created exclusively for KTM&HC. To round out your day, visit the historic Carriage Barn for the Gift of Art show featuring 10 local artists who have been painting together for years. They will be selling original art and one-of-a-kind holiday gifts each day of the luncheons.

To reserve tickets online, visit keelertavernmuseum.org/christmasluncheons. To reserve by phone, call 203-438-5485. Hurry, there are only two days left!