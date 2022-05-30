Jubilee: Balcony moment tells UK monarchy's story over years SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press May 30, 2022 Updated: May 30, 2022 3:22 a.m.
File - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, surrounded by members of the family, stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the fly past after the Trooping The Colour parade, in central London, Saturday, June 14, 2014.
FILE - A view showing the balcony on Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, May 6, 2022.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, centre, waves as she stands on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, with her grandparents King George V and Queen Mary, in this May 6, 1935 photo. Princess Margaret is just visible over the balcony edge.
FIle - Britain's King George VI , second right and Queen Elizabeth, centre, with their daughters, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Maragret in their Coronation robes, as they appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, in London, on May 12, 1937, after their return from the Coronation at Westminster Abbey. Others are ladies in waiting.
File - Britain's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth appear with their daughters Princess Elizabeth, left and Princess Margaret, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, June 22, 1939 after their return from their Canadian tour.
File - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, and her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, wave to the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, in this Nov. 20, 1947 photo, after their wedding. From left to right, King George VI, Princess Margaret, Lady Mary Cambridge, the bride and bridegroom, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mary.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the uniform of colonel-in-chief of Scots Guards, watches with other royalty from a Buckingham Palace Balcony as RAF planes fly overhead, in London, June 5, 1952. Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester stands second left, Prince Richard, centre, Prince Philip, stands second right and Princess Margaret, right.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, following her Coronation at Westminster Abbey, June 2, 1953. Also waving are Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother is seen far right.
FILE - Wearing the scarlet tunic of the Grenadiers, Queen Elizabeth II holds up 12-week-old son Prince Edward to the crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 13, 1964, after the traditional Trooping the Color ceremony at nearby Horse Guards Parade.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, third from the right, is joined by other members of the Royal Family, on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, London, after attending the annual Trooping of the Colour, June 13, 1981.
FILE - Britain's Prince Charles kisses his bride, Lady Diana Spencer, the new Princess of Wales, on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, England on July 29, 1981 after their wedding at St. Paul's Cathedral. Queen Elizabeth II stands at right.
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry sticks out his tongue for the cameras on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, England on June 11, 1988, following the Trooping of the Colour. Princess Diana holds Harry, as a smiling Prince William stands in front, and Lady Gabriella Windsor on the left.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, flanked by her two daughters, Queen Elizabeth II, left and Princess Margaret, appears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London on Monday, May 8, 1995, to greet crowds gathered below as part of the celebrations commemorating VE Day and the end of World War II in Europe.
FIle Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre, stands on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with other members of the royal family to mark the occasion of her official birthday, Saturday, June 14 1997. From left in front row, Prince Edward, Princess Michael of Kent, Sarah Philips, Prince Philip, The Queen Mother, The Duke of Kent, The Duchess of Kent, Prince Charles.
FIle - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, center, in red, and Prince Philip, with members of the Royal Family watch the Jubilee flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, in London Tuesday, June 4, 2002.
FILE - From left, Britain's Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, in London, Sunday July 10, 2005, as part of a day of events marking the end of the Second World War.
FILE - Britain Queen Elizabeth II, center, gestures as she and members of her family watch a fly past, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony marking the Queen's official birthday, in London, Saturday, June 12, 2010.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her family stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after returning from the Trooping the Colour ceremony, marking the Queen's official birthday in London, Saturday, June 11, 2011.
FILE - Britain's Prince William, centre right and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge wave with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, right, and Britain's Prince Charles with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, left, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding, in London Friday, April, 29, 2011.
FILE - Revelers on the Mall in London watch Britain Queen Elizabeth II appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony as part of a four-day Diamond Jubilee celebration to mark the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II accession to the throne, in London, June 5, 2012.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, center, Prince Charles, 2nd left, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, left, Prince William, 3rd right, Kate Duchess of Cambridge. 2nd right, and Prince Harry, appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in central London, Tuesday, June 5, 2012, to conclude the four-day Diamond Jubilee celebrations.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre, surrounded by members of her family, watch a Royal Air Force fly past by, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after the Trooping The Colour parade, in London, Saturday, June 15, 2013.
FILE - Members of Britain's royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, watch a Royal Air Force fly pass by, during the Trooping The Colour parade, in central London, Saturday, June 14, 2014.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, surrounded by members of the family appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, during the Trooping The Colour parade, in central London, Saturday, June 14, 2014.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves as she watches the flypast, with Prince Philip, to right, Prince William, centre, with his son Prince George, front, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, centre left, with The Prince of Wales standing with The Duchess of Cornwall, and Princess Anne, fourth left, on the balcony during the Trooping The Colour parade at Buckingham Palace, in London, on June 11, 2016.
FILE - Britain's Royal family from left, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth II, background Timothy Laurence, Princess Beatrice, Prince Philip, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William watch a fly past as they appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry stand on a balcony to watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
LONDON (AP) — As a 9-year-old girl, Princess Elizabeth appeared with her family on Buckingham Palace’s balcony to mark her grandfather George V’s Silver Jubilee, an excited grin on her face as she gazed at the crowds below.
The better part of a century later, the former princess — now 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II — is expected to take to the same balcony this week to smile and wave at millions celebrating her 70 years on the throne.