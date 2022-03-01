John Oates separates himself from 'two-headed monster' that is Hall & Oates at CT show

John Oates gets it. As one half of the pop-rock duo, Hall & Oates, he understands that people hear his name and flashback to 80s hits like “Maneater,” “Rich Girl,” and “Out of Touch.” Hall & Oates has over 20 Top 40 hits, 21 albums and has toured for decades.
Oates wants to take fans on a musical journey of sorts of his life and career in his current tour, which features just him and Nashville guitarist Guthrie Trapp on stage in an intimate, acoustic show. The two will perform at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, March 20.