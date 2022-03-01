John Oates separates himself from 'two-headed monster' that is Hall & Oates at CT show

John Oates gets it. As one half of the pop-rock duo, Hall & Oates, he understands that people hear his name and flashback to 80s hits like “Maneater,” “Rich Girl,” and “Out of Touch.” Hall & Oates has over 20 Top 40 hits, 21 albums and has toured for decades.

Oates wants to take fans on a musical journey of sorts of his life and career in his current tour, which features just him and Nashville guitarist Guthrie Trapp on stage in an intimate, acoustic show. The two will perform at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, March 20.

"I try to give people an insight into who I am as a musician separate from the two-headed monster of Hall & Oates. The mega success and the ubiquitousness of the Hall & Oates hits overshadow everything and I understand that," said Oates. "At the same time I am more than that and this is an opportunity for me to make that type of statement."

Q: What can audiences expect?

A: I think many people in the audience will probably be surprised at the kind of personal and casual style of the show. Guthrie and I have this very unique rapport, he has a great personality and what we do is we literally talk to each other on stage exactly the way we would if we were sitting in a living room. We kind of break down the fourth wall and allow the audience to get a glimpse into our process. What I try to do is create a little bit of a musical personal history. We start the show with the first song I ever played on guitar and sang at the same time [Don Gibson’s “Oh, Lonesome Me”] when I was about eight or nine years old. We start with that so it’s kind of going back to the very, very beginning, way before I met Daryl Hall. It goes up through covering the blues and roots of musicians who really informed a lot of my musical DNA: Mississippi John Hurt, Jimmie Rodgers and even James Brown.

I kind of go through this musical arc leading up to some original new songs and it brings it up to date of where I am musically. I definitely play some Hall & Oates hits and I play some songs that are near and dear to me but do them in a very unique, acoustic and really imagined kind of way.

Contributed photo

Q: What’s it like doing a smaller acoustic show versus big arena shows?

A: I love the experience of performing regardless of where it is and each experience is completely different. Daryl and I did a 20-city big arena tour in late 2021 so there were a lot of moving parts: big video screens, a lot of people, buses, trucks, you name it. It’s very exciting to be in the big arenas and have that energy of 10-15,000 people but when it was over, I just really wanted to experience the exact opposite.

I sat with my buddy, Guthrie Trapp, whom I have known for 15 years, and we just said ‘Hey, let’s get together and play a little bit.’ He came over with an acoustic guitar and we played a little and said, 'Wouldn’t it be cool if we could just do this in front of people?…to just bring the living room to people and that’s how the whole idea happened?' We looked for some really acoustically-pristine small theater venues to perform in because the type of show we are doing is very intimate. It’s very personal and really is all about the sound — the natural organic sound of two guitar players and a vocal with no adornment, no equipment, no bells and whistles — just as basic and authentic as possible.

Q: There’s nothing random about your set list?

A: Everything I do has a connection. It’s all related to me in some way or another so I don’t just say I’m going to play “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” from the Temptations just because I want to play it. They are all songs that have a real and important meaning to me.