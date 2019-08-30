Jesse Lee Church hosts annual Rally Day and potluck picnic

Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 207 Main St. celebrates a return to its regular scheduling this month, with its annual fall Rally Day for children as well as a potluck picnic on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 207 Main St. celebrates a return to its regular scheduling this month, with its annual fall Rally Day for children as well as a potluck picnic on Sunday, Sept. 8, beginning at 8 a.m. with a communion service. All are welcome.

During Rally Day, visitors and members are welcomed back after summer travels, as Jesse Lee kicks off its fall slate of classes, bible studies and other weekly gatherings.

The fall Sunday worship schedule includes a casual communion service in the chapel at 8 a.m.; a full-choir traditional service in the sanctuary at 9 a.m.; and a contemporary service in the carriage house at 10:30 a.m.

The 9 a.m. service includes Sunday School for children in preK-grade 5 under the guidance of Carrie King, Jesse Lee’s new director of Children’s and Youth Ministries.

Youth programs on Sunday evenings include SPARK (grades 6-8) and JOLT (grades 9-12), both from 6 to 8 p.m.

Following this Sunday morning’s services, all are invited to stay for a potluck picnic on the church grounds from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit jesseleechurch.com.