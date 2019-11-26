Jason Aldean says owning his records was a priority to him

FILE - This April 7, 2019 file photo shows Jason Aldean performing "Can't Hide Red" at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. Aldean released his ninth studio album with Broken Bow, the appropriately titled "9."

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Years ago, Jason Aldean signed with an indie record label, Broken Bow, because they took a chance on him when other labels didn’t. Now as one of country music’s biggest selling stars, Aldean has released his ninth studio album with Broken Bow, the appropriately titled “9.”

Aldean also said that owning his own records has been a priority in his last contract negotiations. Aldean said the records he created are a “piece of art” and were something he wanted to leave to his family.

But Aldean said he feels loyal to his label, which has trusted him to pick out his own singles. And his label, which is owned by Germany based-BMG, now wants to advance his career overseas.