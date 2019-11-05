Jagged Little Pill’s Derek Klena joins ACT of CT’s Broadway Unplugged Series

ACT (A Contemporary Theater) of Connecticut announces that Derek Klena, star of Alanis Morissette’s new musical, Jagged Little Pill, will join ACT’s resident music supervisor, Bryan Perri, on Monday, Dec. 16 for the Broadway Unplugged Series.

Prior to joining the cast of Jagged Little Pill, Klena originated the role of Dmitry in the recent Broadway adaptation of Anastasia. Other Broadway credits include The Bridges of Madison County (OBC); Wicked (Fiyero, 10th Anniversary Company). Off-Broadway and regional credits include Dogfight (Second Stage); Carrie (MCC); Diner (Signature Theatre, DTC); Unknown Soldier (WTF); Hairspray (Hollywood Bowl). Derek also is known for his appearances on television in The Code (CBS); Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix); Quantico (ABC); Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO); Blue Bloods (CBS); Law and Order: SVU (NBC); and Carrie Diaries (CW).

The Broadway Unplugged Series is the brainchild of Bryan Perri, who currently is working as music director on the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill alongside Alanis Morissette, Tom Kitt, and Diane Paulus. Perri recently finished a five-year run as music director and conductor of the Broadway production of Wicked, and as music director for Superhero, having its world premiere Off-Broadway at Second Stage Theater. Each show in the Broadway Unplugged Series presents an intimate evening where Perri sits down at the piano with renowned Broadway performers for an evening of stories, conversation, and vocals.

“We are so excited to welcome Derek to our theater,” said ACT’s Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine. “With the opening of Jagged Little Pill this year, this is going to be a huge year for him! We are thrilled (and lucky) that he is taking the time to be with us in Ridgefield. Bryan always puts on a riveting performance and I can’t wait to see what he and Derek have in store for our audiences!”

Tickets for the Dec. 16 show may be purchased at actofct.org/upcoming-shows. For more information about ACT of CT, ticket and annual subscription sales, education programs, sponsor/donor opportunities, and other theater-related news and announcements, visit actofct.org.