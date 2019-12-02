https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/entertainment/article/It-s-a-Wonderful-Life-to-play-at-the-Prospector-14875898.php
It’s a Wonderful Life to play at the Prospector Dec. 12
Movies for Friday, Dec. 6 through Thursday, Dec. 12, follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.
Knives Out (PG-13): Fri: 1, 4, 7; Sat & Sun: 10:15 a.m., 1, 4, 7; Mon-Wed: 1, 4, 7; Thu: 1, 4, 7:15.
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG): Fri: 1:15, 4:30, 7:15; Sat & Sun: 10:30 a.m., 1:15, 4:30, 7:15; Mon-Wed: 1:15, 4:30, 7:15; Thu: 1:15, 4:30, 7.
Frozen II (PG): Fri: 1:45, 4:15, 6:45; Sat & Sun: 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:15, 6:45; Mon-Thu: 1:45, 4:15, 6:45.
Ford v Ferrari (PG-13): Fri: 12:45, 3:45, 7; Sat & Sun: 9:45 a.m., 12:45, 3:45, 7; Mon-Wed: 12:45, 3:45, 7; Thu: 12:45, 3:45.
It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) (PG): Thu: 7.
