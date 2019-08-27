  • Pennywise the clown returns in It Chapter Two.

Movies for Friday, Aug. 30 through Sept. 5, follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.

It Chapter Two (R): Thu: 7 p.m.

Blinded by the Light (PG-13): Fri: 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:30, 7:30; Sat - Mon: 10:15 a.m., 1, 4, 7:30; Tue - Thu: 1, 4, 7:30.

Where’ d You Go, Bernadette (PG-13): Fri - Mon: 7:15 p.m.; Tue and Wed: 7:15; Thu: 1.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG): Fri: 11 a.m., 1:45, 4; Sat - Mon: 10:30 a.m., 1:15, 4:15; Tue - Thu: 1:15, 4:15.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13): Fri: 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 7:15; Sat - Mon: 11 a.m., 1:30, 4:30, 7:15; Tue - Thu: 1:30, 4:30, 7:15.

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood (R): Fri - Sun: 12, 3:30, 7; Mon: 11:45 a.m., 3:30, 7; Tue - Thu: 3:45, 7.

Sphere’ s Bride of Frankenstein (NR): Fri: 10 a.m.