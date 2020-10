Honest Thief screens Friday-Thursday at The Prospector

Movies for Friday, Oct. 30-Thursday, Nov. 5 follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.

Let Him Go (R) — Thursday, 7:15.

The Empty Man (R) — Friday-Monday, 4:15, 7:15; Tuesday, 1, 4:15, 7:15; Wednesday, 4:15, 7:15; Thursday, 4:15.

Honest Thief (PG-13) — Friday, 4:30; Saturday, 4:30, 7; Sunday and Monday, 4:30, 7:30; Tuesday, 1:15, 4:30, 7:30; Wednesday and Thursday, 4:30, 7:30.

Monsters, Inc. (G) — Friday, Saturday, 4; Sunday and Monday, 4, 6:45; Tuesday, 1:45, 4, 6:45; Wednesday and Thursday, 4, 6:45.

The Exorcist (R) — Friday, 7.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) (R) — Saturday, 7:30.