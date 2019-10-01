Holiday house tour supports Tiger Hollow Stadium

The Ridgefield Holiday House Tour will be held Friday, Dec. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Ridgefield Holiday House Tour will be held Friday, Dec. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Holiday house tour supports Tiger Hollow Stadium 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield Holiday House Tour will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Several Ridgefield homes will be decorated for the season and waiting for visitors.

The tour is a biennial event to support capital projects for Tiger Hollow Stadium, a premier athletic facility that supports both school and community events.

Tickets, at $65, will be available for purchase starting Oct. 15 at tigerhollow.com.