Holiday house tour supports Tiger Hollow Stadium
The Ridgefield Holiday House Tour will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Several Ridgefield homes will be decorated for the season and waiting for visitors.
The tour is a biennial event to support capital projects for Tiger Hollow Stadium, a premier athletic facility that supports both school and community events.
Tickets, at $65, will be available for purchase starting Oct. 15 at tigerhollow.com.
