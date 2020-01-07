Holiday Pops concert supports Ridgefield Playhouse mission

Singers from the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield joined members of the Ridgefield Chorale’s at their annaul Holiday Pops concert on Dec. 15.

The show not only brought the joy of the season to the many concert attendees at the Ridgefield Playhouse, but it supported the Playhouse’s mission to bring the arts to all.

“We were proud to present The Ridgefield Playhouse with a donation from our Holiday Pops Concert that will support their Arts in Education and Arts for Everyone Program,” the Chorale wrote in a Facebook post.

The Playhouse Arts for Everyone outreach program makes the performing arts available to economically disadvantaged residents of Fairfield County and surrounding communities who cannot afford the cost of admission, even at reduced rates.

Making the Holiday Pops concert even more special was the musical community collaboration.

“Our members were delighted to sing seasonal favorited and welcomed singers from the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield to the stage,” the Chorale said.

The event’s sponsors included the Kinne Family, the Ross Family, Blandine Lewine, and McLaughlin & Stern, LLP.