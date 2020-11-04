History of the Blues concert, jobseekers help, more

The Ridgefield Library continues its Ridgefield Folk series Sunday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m., with acclaimed guitarist and music historian Joey Leone who will present, “The History of Blues in America,” an online program with live music segments. less The Ridgefield Library continues its Ridgefield Folk series Sunday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m., with acclaimed guitarist and music historian Joey Leone who will present, “The History of Blues in America,” an online ... more Photo: The Ridgefield Library Photo: The Ridgefield Library Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close History of the Blues concert, jobseekers help, more 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

History of the blues concert

The Ridgefield Library continues its Ridgefield Folk series Sunday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m., with acclaimed guitarist and music historian Joey Leone who will present, “The History of Blues in America,” an online program with live music segments. This one-hour program covers the history, influence, and social impact of American blues music through songs, stories, and historical facts.

Leone also ties in his upbringing in Brooklyn, N.Y., and how important the public library system was for his discovery, passion, and education about music and music history. A lifelong career musician, he has toured and recorded as a guitar player for many artists including Etta James, The Coasters, Sam & Dave, Wilson Pickett, Chaka Khan, and many more.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 to receive a Zoom link for this program.

Webinar for jobseekers

On Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m., Ridgefield Library presents a live Zoom webinar called Finding New Employment Opportunities During COVID-19 with Dr. Marcia LaReau. The webinar will cover who is hiring, how and where to find new opportunities, how to match your skillsets to a new job posting, and how to develop strategies for dealing with uncertainty.

Dr. LaReau is professional in the field of job search and employment. She has held positions as a college professor, project manager in the corporate sector, learning technologist, and in HR where she studied how employees were hired, how they integrated into the work environment, and how they were evaluated. LaReau is the co-author of the book, “Careermageddon, Cracking the 21st Century Career Code.”

This program is part of the Library’s Find a Job: Career and Job Search Series. To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 to receive the Zoom link.

Gingerbread Home for the Holidays

Gingerbread Home for the Holidays, a fundraiser for Lounsbury House with the help of Ridgefield Guild of Artists will be held Nov. 27-Dec. 20, at the Lounsbury House, 316 Main St.

Participants create their own gingerbread-styled version of a historic Ridgefield building — or design their own. Specially selected entrants will have their creation displayed by the RGA team.

Gingerbread creations will be on window display at Lounsbury House from Nov. 27 through Dec. 20.

To register for the contest, email christina@LounsburyHouse.org. Entries are due by 4 p.m. on Nov. 20. For more information, or to cast a vote, visit LounsburyHouse.org.

Library continues series on James Baldwin

Ridgefield Library continues its scholarly series this fall on the life and work of renowned American novelist, playwright, essayist, and poet James Baldwin. All programs in the James Baldwin: Bearing Witness series take place online via Zoom.

JP Howard, New York poet, and educator will lead a discussion of Baldwin’s The Fire Next Time Thursday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. Copies of the book are available to loan from the Library (call 203-438-2282 for information). Copies can also be downloaded for free by Ridgefield Library cardholders at the Library’s website via Overdrive.

On Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m., Ridgefield poet laureate Barb Jennes will present a program called Baldwin and Beyond: Black Poets in Their Own Voices. Then on Tuesday, Dec. 8, Ridgefield Library’s Adult Services Librarian, Barrett Jones will lead a discussion of a PBS podcast called James Baldwin’s Fire. Either listen to the podcast before the program and sign in at 7 p.m. for the discussion only or join at 6 p.m. to listen to the podcast together prior to the discussion.

For more information and to register to get the Zoom links visit ridgefieldllibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Tai Chi for beginners

Tai Chi Exercises and Beginning Form are available on Zoom through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Class sizes are limited.

Tai Chi Exercises using light weights, a meditation in motion, with Rod Barfield begin Monday, Nov. 30 (6:05 to 7:05 p.m.; 6 sessions; $74); Wednesday, Nov. 18 (6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; 7 sessions; $86) and Friday, Nov. 13 (10:35 to 11:35 a.m.; 8 sessions; $98). Rod Barfield, a former NYC teacher, has been doing Tai Chi exercises since 1994 and has studied under Gwen Roman for seven years.

Beginning Tai Chi (Yang Long Form) starts Friday, Nov. 13 (9:30 to 10:25 a.m.; 8 sessions; $98). A follow up course on Fridays for experienced participants also is available.

Advance registration required. Tai Chi Chuan, Cardio, Dance Toning, Yoga, and Barre-lates also are available. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Social media classes

Social Media, eBay, Photoshop Elements, and Excel classes start soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education. These classes are small to allow for Q and A and take place on Zoom. Tutorials also are available.

Excel Intermediate (Monday/Wednesday, Nov. 9, 11 and 16, 1 to 2:20 p.m.; $79).

Excel Advanced (Wednesday/Monday, Dec. 2, 7 and 9, 1 to 2:20 p.m.; $79).

Photoshop Elements (Tuesday, Nov. 10, 17 and Dec. 1, 6:45 to 8:45 p.m.; $119).

Using FaceBook, LinkedIn and Twitter (Thursday, Nov. 12; 1 to 3 p.m.; $39).

Intro to LinkedIn (Wednesday, Nov. 18, 1 to 3 p.m.; $39).

Selling on eBay (Friday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to noon; $39).

Buying and Selling on eBay (Thursday, Dec. 3 and 10, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; $79).

More sections, plus Cyber Security, PowerPoint, iPad, iPhone, Google Docs, Word, Excel Intro, Windows 10, and software tutorials also are available. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and older) discount available. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Learn how to use Photoshop

Photoshop Elements Intro on Zoom is a Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering Photoshop Elements via Zoom Tuesdays, Nov. 10, 17 and Dec. 1, from 6:45-8:45 p.m. Cost is $119.

Participants will learn techniques to fix the most common photo problems and then explore tricks to enhance and transform images. Attendees will need a recent version of the software on their PC or Mac or obtain a free 30-day trial download of the latest version from the Adobe.com website.

Instructor Deborah Tual is a professional photographer with over 25 years of experience.

Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Drawing and art history courses

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers Beginning Drawing and Art History courses via Zoom.

Beginning Drawing meets Tuesdays, Nov. 10, 17; Dec. 1 and 8, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Cost is $74. Instructor Rosie Cerrone has a degree from Maryland Art Institute and teaches regionally.

The Impressionists: Their Lives, Their World, Their Works reviews the forces that combined to create the world of the Impressionists. The course runs Thursdays, Nov. 12 and 19, from 7:30-9 p.m. Cost is $39. Instructor Linda Keefer has degrees in history and education and has taught design for 20 years.

Ridgefield senior discount available. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

65+ Flu Clinics

RVNAhealth has added special 65+ Flu Clinics to help ensure that community members age 65+ — who have not yet received a high-dose flu shot (recommended for those 65+) — are able to do so.. More clinics will be added if demand requires.

Friday, Nov. 6, 4-6 p.m.

Flu vaccines are administered by professional nurses, adhering to strict infection control and hygiene practices. RVNAhealth facility, treatment rooms, and equipment undergo extensive cleaning measures and a newly-installed filtration system ensures absolute safety.

To receive details and make an appointment, visit rvnahealth.org/flu or call 203-438-5555.

Second annual Holiday Plant Fundraiser

The Ridgefield Boy Scout, (the town’s first all girl Troop) Troop 19 is having their fundraiser.

Poinsettias, amaryllis’, and cyclamens are available for purchase. Orders must be received by Nov. 20. Delivery of the orders will be the weekend of Dec. 4.

There are 10” poinsettias for $45; 8” poinsettias for $35; 6” poinsettias for $15; 6” cyclamens for $15, and 6” amaryllis for $20.

The ordering form for the fundraiser also notes that “the 10” poinsettia is a very large, majestic plant, and will most likely sit on a floor of a person who orders it. Amaryllis’ that are pink may also be more variegated than solid — still beautiful!”

Ordering for the fundraiser is also available via Troop 19’s website: www.Troop19ct.com, or by scanning the QR Code on the ordering form for the fundraiser.

People who have questions, or who want to mail their order in should reach out to Cathy Vilinkskis, of the Troop, at cvilinskis@comcast.net.

For more information on the Troop visit: www.troopwebhost.org/Troop19Ridgefield/

Scoops For Books

This began Nov. 1, and goes until Nov. 18. For every scoop of “Max Mix!” Ice Cream (created by Adam Rosenfield) that is purchased from Deborah Anne’s Sweet Shoppe, the Max Michael Rosenfield Foundation will donate one new book to Family and Children’s Aid of Danbury.

All books will be purchased from Books on the Common, 404 Main St., Ridgefield.

Organizers realize that “some participants do not live in the local area,” thus online book donations are being accepted at maxmichaelrosenfield.org.

To donate directly, also go to maxmichaelrosenfield.org.

Ridgefield Woman’s Club Annual Craft Fair canceled

The Ridgefield Woman’s Club due to the COVID-19 restrictions has canceled its annual Craft Fair.

“In years past, Autumn days signaled the approach of the annual Craft Fair sponsored by the Ridgefield Woman's Club, and alerted a community eager to begin holiday shopping. As we all know, 2020 is far from a normal year, causing the RWC to cancel what would have been our 50th Craft Fair in November. Club members and the craftsmen and women we contacted have agreed that travel restrictions as well as health and safety precautions must be followed.

“We wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving and safe and healthy season. See you next year,” the club said in a statement.

Ridgefield Performing Studio Grand Opening

Play a Part LLC is having a Grand Opening at #5 Danbury Road in Ridgefield on Saturday, Nov. 7, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Students and parents are invited to make an appointment at 203-417-1075. Visits to the buisness are spaced in 20 mintue increments between the timeframe. Social distance and mask wearing rules apply.

Director Missy Hanlon, who developed education programs at The Ridgefield Theater Barn also a veteran theater instructor is the owner of the studio. The business is also partnering with the Prospector movie theater in Ridgefield for live screenings of Play a Part LLC productions per Connecticut coronavirus pandemic Phased re-opening protocol.

More information about classes, Senior Citizen acitivites, Birthday Parties and communitiy outreach can be found at: www.PLAYAPARTLLC.com.

#HandsonHistory: “It Takes a Village” Exhibition

This exhibition explores the interdependency of farms, families, and businesses across Ridgefield’s history, showcasing individual trades and their tools.

Many trades, and their tools are featured in the Carriage Barn at the Center. The barn is open Saturday, and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. through Nov. 8.

Pre-registration for timed entries is required. COVID-19 guidelines apply, including masks, social distancing, and one-way traffic. Admission is free.

An online exhibit also combines maps, narrative text, and multimedia content, and takes visitors on a virtual tour of the businesses of Ridgefield’s 19th Century Main Street.

The online exhibit can be found online at: arcg.is/m9fGi

Virtual program or in-person tour for small school group

There are a variety of ways at the Keeler Museum and History Center, 152 Main St, Ridgefield, for teachers and parents to help young learners engage with stories at the center. The cenrer also offers online digital learning programs, live virtual programs, in-person tours, and the #HandsOnHistory: It Takes a Village special online exhibit.

Email education@keelertavernmuseum.org to learn more about scheduling a virtual program or in-person tour for a small group.

Tavern Tastings

Chief curator Catherine Prescott is doing a virtual program, as part of the center’s new virtual series as she raises to 18-century tavern drinks, and makes a historic punch recipe. Registered participants for the program will receive a copy of the recipe Prescott is making, to make, and enjoy at home. The program is on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m.

Register at: keelertavernmuseum.org/events/214/tavern-tastings/