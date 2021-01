“Fare Thee Well — Celebrating 50 Years Of The Grateful Dead,” Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m.

“Frida — Viva La Vida,” Jan. 30, 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

“Dr. No,” Jan. 31, 7 p.m.

“Jeffrey Tambor Zoom Class The Art Of The Personal Monologue,” Feb. 1, 7 p.m.

“Woman in Motion — Nichelle Nichols, STAR TREK And The Remaking Of NASA,” Feb. 2, 7 p.m.

“Sing And Write Like A Pro — Zoom Workshop,” Feb. 3, 7 p.m.

“If I Leave Here Tomorrow A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd,” Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m.

“Porgy And Bess (Gershwin) The Met Opera Encore In HD,” Feb. 6, 4 p.m.

“Cyrano De Bergerac — National Theatre Of London,” Feb. 7, 4 p.m.

“Botticelli — Florence and The Medici,” Feb. 11, 7 p.m.

“Pretty In Pink — 35th Anniversary,” Feb. 12, 7 p.m.

“Ray,” Feb. 13, 7 p.m.

“Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett,” Feb. 14, 4 p.m., 8 p.m.

“The Rolling Stones — Shine A Light,” Feb 19, 7:30 p.m.

“Raul Malo Of The Mavericks,” Feb. 20, 4 p.m., 8 p.m.

“Sophie B. Hawkins,” Feb. 21, 4 p.m. 7:30 p.m.

“Get On Up: The James Brown Story,” Feb. 23, 7 p.m.

“God’s Compass,” Feb. 25, 7 p.m.

“War Horse — Theatre Of London In HD,” Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m.

“Jessica Kirson And Christine O’Leary (& Her All Stars) — A Night Of Comedy,” Feb. 27, 4:30 p.m., 8 p.m.

“Boyz N The Hood — 30th Anniversary,” Feb. 28, 3 p.m., 7 p.m.