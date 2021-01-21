Here's what's happening at the Ridgefield Playhouse, Jan. 21 through Feb.7

The Ridgefield Playhouse is located at 80 East Ridge Road in Ridgefield. Here is a list of the events that are going to take place at the venue in the town from Jan. 21 through Feb. 7.Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media “Wings Over The World — Documentary,” Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m. “Hansard — National Theatre Of London In HD,” Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m. “The Maltese Falcon — 80th Anniversary,” Jan. 24, 3 p.m., 7 p.m. “Christine O’Leary — Zoom Stand Up Comedy Workshop,” Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m. “Jeffrey Tambor’s Scene Study Zoom Class,” Jan. 26, 7 p.m. “Fare Thee Well — Celebrating 50 Years Of The Grateful Dead,” Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m. “Frida — Viva La Vida,” Jan. 30, 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. “Dr. No,” Jan. 31, 7 p.m. “Jeffrey Tambor Zoom Class The Art Of The Personal Monologue,” Feb. 1, 7 p.m. “Woman in Motion — Nichelle Nichols, STAR TREK And The Remaking Of NASA,” Feb. 2, 7 p.m. “Sing And Write Like A Pro — Zoom Workshop,” Feb. 3, 7 p.m. “If I Leave Here Tomorrow A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd,” Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m. “Porgy And Bess (Gershwin) The Met Opera Encore In HD,” Feb. 6, 4 p.m. “Cyrano De Bergerac — National Theatre Of London,” Feb. 7, 4 p.m.