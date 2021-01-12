Skip to main content
Entertainment

Here's what's happening at the Ridgefield Playhouse, Jan. 14 through Feb.1

The Ridgefield Playhouse is located at 80 East Ridge Road in Ridgefield, Connecticut. Here is a list of the events that are going to take place at the venue in the town from Jan. 14 through Feb. 1.

The Ridgefield Playhouse is located at 80 East Ridge Road in Ridgefield, Connecticut. Here is a list of the events that are going to take place at the venue in the town from Jan. 14 through Feb. 1.

Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media

“Zappa” Jan. 15, 7:30 p.m.

“Carmen (Bizet) — The Met Opera Encore In HD” Jan. 16, 2 p.m.

“25th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Virtual Celebration” Jan. 18, 11 a.m.

“Wings Over The World — Documentary” Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m.

“Hansard — National Theatre Of London In HD” Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m.

“The Maltese Falcon — 80th Anniversary” Jan. 24, 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

“Christine O’Leary — Zoom Stand Up Comedy Workshop” Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m.

“Jeffrey Tambor’s Scene Study Zoom Class” Jan. 26, 7 p.m.

“Fare Thee Well — Celebrating 50 Years Of The Grateful Dead” Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m.

“Frida — Viva La Vida” Jan. 30, 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

“Dr. No” Jan. 31, 7 p.m.

“Jeffrey Tambor Zoom Class The Art Of The Personal Monologue” Feb. 1, 7 p.m.