Here's what's happening at the Ridgefield Playhouse, Jan. 14 through Feb.1

“Zappa” Jan. 15, 7:30 p.m.

“Carmen (Bizet) — The Met Opera Encore In HD” Jan. 16, 2 p.m.

“25th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Virtual Celebration” Jan. 18, 11 a.m.

“Wings Over The World — Documentary” Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m.

“Hansard — National Theatre Of London In HD” Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m.

“The Maltese Falcon — 80th Anniversary” Jan. 24, 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

“Christine O’Leary — Zoom Stand Up Comedy Workshop” Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m.

“Jeffrey Tambor’s Scene Study Zoom Class” Jan. 26, 7 p.m.

“Fare Thee Well — Celebrating 50 Years Of The Grateful Dead” Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m.

“Frida — Viva La Vida” Jan. 30, 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

“Dr. No” Jan. 31, 7 p.m.

“Jeffrey Tambor Zoom Class The Art Of The Personal Monologue” Feb. 1, 7 p.m.