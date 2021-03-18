Skip to main content
Here's what's happening at Ridgefield Playhouse, March 18 - April 8

The Ridgefield Playhouse is located at 80 East Ridge Road in Ridgefield, Conn. Here is a list of the events that are going to take place at the venue in the town from March 18, through April 8.

Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media

“Secret Impressionists,” March 18, 7 p.m.

“Elvis, That’s The Way It Is,” March 19, 7:30 p.m.

“A View From The Bridge — National Theatre Of London In HD,” March 21, 2 p.m.

“The Kids Are Alright (The Who Documentary From 1979),” March 26, 7:30 p.m.

“The Ten Commandments — 65th Anniversary,” March 28, 1 p.m.

“War Horse National Theatre of London — Livestream,” March 31, 1 p.m.

“Met Stars In Concert — Renee Fleming & Jonas Kaufmann in HD,” April 3, 4 p.m.

“Maverick Modigliani,” April 8, 7 p.m.