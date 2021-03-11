Here's what's happening at Ridgefield Playhouse, March 11 - April 8

The Ridgefield Playhouse is located at 80 East Ridge Road in Ridgefield, Conn. Here is a list of acts that are going to perform at one of the venues in the town from March 11 - April 8.Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media “Yesterday,” March 12, 7:30 p.m. “We Banjo 3 — Livestream From Ireland,” March 13, 5 p.m. “Church People,” March 13, 7 p.m. “Christine O’Leary Comedy Graduation Showcase — Virtually Live,” March 15, 7:30 p.m. “Secret Impressionists,” March 18, 7 p.m. “Elvis, That’s The Way It Is,” March 19, 7:30 p.m. “A View From The Bridge — National Theatre Of London In HD,” March 21, 2 p.m. “The Kids Are Alright (The Who Documentary From 1979),” March 26, 7:30 p.m. “The Ten Commandments — 65th Anniversary,” March 28, 1 p.m. “Met Stars In Concert — Renee Fleming & Jonas Kaufmann in HD,” April 3, 4 p.m. “Maverick Modigliani,” April 8, 7 p.m.