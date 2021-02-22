Skip to main content
Here's what's happening at Ridgefield Playhouse, Feb. 25 - April 8

The Ridgefield Playhouse is located at 80 East Ridge Road in Ridgefield, Conn. Here is a list of the events that are going to take place at the venue in the town from Feb. 25, through April 8.

Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media

“God’s Compass,” Feb. 25, 7 p.m.

“War Horse — National Theatre Of London In HD,” Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m.

“Jessica Kirson And Christine O’Leary (& Her All Stars) — A Night Of Comedy,” Feb. 27, 4:30 p.m., 8 p.m.

“Boyz N The Hood — 30th Anniversary,” Feb. 28, 3 p.m.

“Doktor Kaboom — A Live Virtual Science Event,” March 4, 1 p.m.

“The Rolling Stones — Shine A Light,” March 5, 7:30 p.m.

“Brandon ‘Taz’ Niederauer,” March 6, 5 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

“Secret Impressionists,” March 11, 7 p.m.

“Yesterday,” March 12, 7:30 p.m.

“We Banjo 3 — Livestream From Ireland,” March 13, 5 p.m.

“Church People,” March 13, 7 p.m.

“Christine O’Leary Comedy Graduation Showcase — Virtually Live,” March 15, 7:30 p.m.

“Elvis, That’s The Way It Is,” March 19, 7:30 p.m.

“A View From The Bridge — National Theatre Of London In HD,” March 21, 2 p.m.

“The Kids Are Alight (The Who Documentary From 1979),” March 26, 7:30 p.m.

“The Ten Commandments — 65th Anniversary,” March 28, 1 p.m.

“Maverick Modigliani,” April 8, 7 p.m.