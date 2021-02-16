Here's what's happening at Ridgefield Playhouse, Feb. 19 - March 15

The Ridgefield Playhouse is located at 80 East Ridge Road in Ridgefield, Conn. Here is a list of acts that are going to perform at one of the venues in the town from Feb. 19 - March 15.Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media “Raul Malo Of The Mavericks,” Feb. 19, 7 p.m. “Raul Malo Of The Mavericks,” Feb. 20, 4 p.m., 8 p.m. “Sophie B. Hawkins,” Feb. 21, 4 p.m. 7:30 p.m. “Get On Up: The James Brown Story,” Feb. 23, 7 p.m. “God’s Compass,” Feb. 25, 7 p.m. “War Horse — Theatre Of London In HD,” Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m. “Jessica Kirson And Christine O’Leary (& Her All Stars) — A Night Of Comedy,” Feb. 27, 4:30 p.m., 8 p.m. “Boyz N The Hood — 30th Anniversary,” Feb. 28, 3 p.m., 7 p.m. “The Rolling Stones — Shine A Light,” March 5, 7:30 p.m. “Brandon ‘Taz’ Niederauer,” March 6, 5 p.m., 8:30 p.m. “Secret Impressionists,” March 11, 7 p.m. “We Banjo 3 — Livestream From Ireland,” March 13, 5 p.m. “Christine O’Leary Comedy Graduation Showcase — Virtually Live,” March 15, 7:30 p.m.