Harvey Fierstein shares stories of his theatrical life in Ridgefield

Ridgefield’s own Harvey Fierstein summed up the ephemeral nature of live theater when he titled his just-published memoir, “I Was Better Last Night.” No two performances are ever the same and anything can happen on stage so his bon mot is clever and true.

“You do a performance and that performance is gone. It’s only in your memory and the memory of the audience,” he said. While he is a noted playwright (“Torch Song Trilogy” and “La Cage aux Folles”) and has written political op-eds, writing is hard work, even more so given his dyslexia.

When the pandemic lockdown hit in early 2020, he did what most of us did, cleaned his desk off and caught up on long-deferred projects. He caught up on making quilts he had promised for friends and then at his agent’s urging, he tried his hand at writing his memoir. In his career as an openly gay performer and playwright who survived the AIDS crisis in the heady 80s in New York when so many didn’t, he has many, many stories. Enough to fill a book.

“Remember two summers ago we had that horrible blackout? I only had one room in my house with air conditioning from my generator so I charged up my laptop in the car, went into the bedroom, set up a desk and began to write,” he said. “I came out of there nine months later with a book.”

No stranger to the Ridgefield Playhouse, Fierstein will return here to share highlights from his life, career and his book in a conversation Tuesday, March 15 with fellow Ridgefielder Roz Chast, a noted cartoonist and author. Tickets are on sale and include a copy of his book.

“Roz is an incredibly brilliant person with a great sense of humor so I’m really excited about that and I love doing things at the Playhouse,” he said. “I hope to bring Charlie with me, my singing dog, and have a good time with my neighbors.”

"What I love about this evening is that you really get to know Harvey and what makes him tick," Ridgefield Playhouse executive director Allison Stockel said. "We were so lucky to get New Yorker cartoonist and author Roz Chast —also a Ridgefielder — who is so funny, witty and creative. So the two of them together is really going to be a treat."

In his book, Fierstein shares stories his closest friends hadn’t yet heard and lays bare several painful incidents. In doing so, he even surprised himself at times. “I give advice to people when they are having a really difficult time with something — to just write it down because just getting it out of your body…it lets your mind relax because your mind knows it’s now on paper so it’s a little easier to deal with. To use a Dickensian reference, it’s not another link in the chain that you have to drag behind you because now you have written it down,” he said.

“A lot of that happened writing the book and a lot of stuff was released. What was most interesting to me was when I read the book for the audio recording, I actually had to stop as I broke down crying," he said. “It was about how I felt about the general public during AIDS and even our friends in the heterosexual community who sort of looked at us and said ‘I’m really sorry for you, I hope you’re okay’ and meanwhile they felt really good that it had nothing to do with them and they walked away and let us die.”

“I knew that feeling was there obviously because I wrote it but until I read it out loud, I didn’t realize how deeply it affected me and how I was hanging on to that anger and hurt so much,” he added.

A happier full-circle moment in his book was when a young Jewish boy came up to him at the stage door after Fierstein’s Broadway performance in a “Fiddler on the Roof” revival, circa 2005. “When I was a kid, I would go see all these shows and see nuns on stage in ‘The Sound of Music’ or little orphans in ‘Oliver’ but I wouldn’t often see anybody that I would say ‘that’s me’ until the curtain went up on ‘Fiddler on the Roof.’"

“All of a sudden, I felt like I belonged so when this little boy was standing in front of me and said ‘Are you really Jewish?’ my heart just came out of my body. I knew he would now look at the world differently; he would now see Broadway as a place he belonged, whether he belonged on stage or in the audience. It was part of his world, it wasn’t they and them anymore, it becomes us and it’s so important to be an us.”

For more information about the talk, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.