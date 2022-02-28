Harvey Fierstein shares stories of his theatrical life in Ridgefield

Ridgefield’s own Harvey Fierstein summed up the ephemeral nature of live theater when he titled his just-published memoir, “I Was Better Last Night.” No two performances are ever the same and anything can happen on stage so his bon mot is clever and true.
“You do a performance and that performance is gone. It’s only in your memory and the memory of the audience,” he said. While he is a noted playwright (“Torch Song Trilogy” and “La Cage aux Folles”) and has written political op-eds, writing is hard work, even more so given his dyslexia.