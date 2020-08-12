Happenings around town include free outdoor concerts, exhibits and more

The Angry O'Haras will perform a free outdoor concert Aug. 16, at 2 p.m. on the grounds of the Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center.

Free Keeler concerts

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) and Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra (RSO) are presenting free summer concerts outdoors on the grounds of the Keeler Tavern.

The concerts will be held primarily on Sunday afternoons on the patio of the museum’s Visitor Center on Main Street. Performers include musicians from the RSO, along with other local artists and bands.

The full line up of scheduled performers includes:

Aug. 16 — 2 p.m., Angry O’Haras.

Aug. 23 — 3 p.m., Peter Wikul Quartet.

Aug. 29 — 4 p.m., Gold Coast Brass — RSO musicians & friends.

For more information, visit keelertavernmuseum.org/.

Votes for Women exhibit

“Votes for Women: The Road to Victory” is a free 11-panel exhibition that blends original artwork with a visually stimulating overview of women’s suffrage history in celebration of the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment. It is now on display Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center.

The exhibit will be open for viewing in the Keeler Tavern’s Carriage Barn Aug. 16, 19, 23, 26, and 30.

Time and advance registration is required. To register, visit keelertavernmuseum.org/.

Town hall women

The Portraits of Town Hall Women Project, featuring the working women of Ridgefield’s town hall, will be presented by the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center on Aug. 16, 19, 23, 26, and 30.

In honor of the 2020 Women’s Suffrage Centennial, 23 artists joined together for a year-long portrait project focused on women who work in the town hall, often behind the scenes.

It is presented in conjunction with Votes for Women: The Road to Victory. More information may be found at keelertavernmuseum.org/.

CHIRP concerts

The free Tuesday and Thursday night summer concerts in Ballard Park at 485 Main Street are offered by CHIRP, Concert Happenings in Ridgefield Parks. The concerts are funded by individual and foundation donations as well as contributions from local businesses. It is co-sponsored by the town of Ridgefield through its Parks & Recreation Department and The Ridgefield Press. Concerts begin at 7 p.m.

Upcoming concerts are:

Aug. 18 — Susan Werner.

Aug. 20 — Gedeon Luke & the People.

Aug. 25 — Johnny Nicholas band.

Sept. 1 — James Maddock.

Advance registration is required at linktr.ee/chirpct. For up-to-date information, visit www.facebook.com/ChirpCT, chirpct.org/; or call 203-431-6501.

Tai Chi

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering Tai Chi Exercises for beginners via Zoom Mondays, Aug. 17, 24, 31; Sept. 7, 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

This class is a meditation in motion and a gentle, full body workout combined, all done standing (no mat). This first class consists of 35 basic Tai Chi exercises designed to promote better health, stress relief, balance and coordination, concentration, and internal organ massage, based on Step by Step Tai Chi: the Natural Way to Strength and Healing by Master Lam Kam Chuen.

Participants will need a set of 1 to 3 pound weights and a water bottle. Instructor Rod Barfield, a former New York City teacher, has been doing Tai Chi exercises since 1994 and has studied the Tai Chi Form under Gwen Roman for six years.

The cost is $62; with a discount for Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over. Advance registration is required.

Additional Tai Chi Form and exercise classes, as well as Cardio and Yoga start in September and are available now on Zoom. More information is available at ridgefieldschools.org or by calling Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Sustainable food, zero emissions

Sustainable Food and Zero Emissions Energy and Transportation is a new live, interactive, online one-session Ridgefield Continuing Education workshop that covers topics such as:

1) Eating low on the food chain — the human and planetary benefits of eating low on the food chain, a whole-foods, plant-based diet sourced from local farms. Sustainable food systems — regenerative agriculture, soil regeneration, soil carbon sequestration, species habitat, and biodiversity.

2) Zero emission, electric vehicle essentials: models, features, driving, federal and state tax credits and rebates, dealer incentives, battery life, range, maintenance, charging at home and away, integration with home solar and battery storage.

Instructor Analiese Paik is a sustainability leader, advocate, educator and founder and CEO of Sustainne. She also has a background in financial services, culinary, and wine.

The class meets Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. live, interactive, and online using Zoom. The cost is $29. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and up pay $24. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register for more information.

Virtual trip

Ridgefield Library will present a virtual trip via live webinar with Toni McKeen to explore the Mysterious Nazca Lines of the Desert of Peru and the Ancient Inca City of Cuzco Tuesday, Aug. 26, at 4 p.m.

McKeen lectures widely on genealogy, art, history, and travel.

The program is part of the library’s Adult Summer Reading Program and is made possible thanks to the Friends of the Library. Registration is required at ridgefieldlibrary.org or by calling 203-438-2282.

Yoga and Tai Chi

Yoga mini sessions starting soon are taught live and interactive online using Zoom through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Yoga with Miriam Zernis, who studied in India to become an internationally certified Sivananda Yoga Master, is based on the undiluted, classical and holistic approach to yoga. Students will move systematically through warmups, sun salutations and a short sequence of powerful poses to tone and strengthen all the muscle groups of the body. This is followed by a deep and healing-guided relaxation.

Morning Yoga Kickstart with Miriam Zernis meets Mondays, Aug. 31; Sept. 14, 21 and Oct. 5, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., with no class on Labor Day or Yom Kippur, for $49.

Evening Yoga Wind Down meets Tuesdays, Sept. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 6:30-7:30 p.m. for $62.

Yoga for Body, Mind, and Spirit meets Wednesdays, Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 8:40-9:50 a.m. for $62.

Vinyasa Flow Yoga with Emma Tenley focuses on postures (asanas) and breath work and combines a gentle flow Vinyasa with slow and meditative yin yoga. These classes are in progress Mondays and Thursdays, from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m.; new sessions start in September.

New sessions of Tai Chi and Cardio classes start in September as well. Discounts are available for Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older, or disabled. Advance registration is required. Attendees should have a water bottle handy for all classes and also a mat and blanket for yoga. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.