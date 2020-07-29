Happenings: Virtual race, Midsummer Night’s Dream, free concerts, more

The Ridgefield Library presents a virtual live reading performance of Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" by the Barefoot Shakespeare Sunday, Aug. 2, at 4 p.m.

Virtual race benefits Ability Beyond

The 14th annual Southwest Cafe Margarita 5K will be presented by Barbara Nevins and her Southwest Cafe — only as a “virtual” race. Once again it will benefit Ability Beyond.

Runners will choose when and where to run during a specific window of time. Participants can run a 5K anytime between July 31 and Aug. 2. People can run anywhere that’s safe, including a treadmill. The organizers discourage running the traditional in-person course as there will be no traffic control or police to guide traffic.

The cost is $20. Runners will receive a tech T-shirt and a race bib which then becomes a coupon for a margarita. The coupon can be redeemed with the purchase of a take-out dinner from Southwest Café located at 109 Danbury Road. Separate, “non-coupon” bibs will be available for underage runners. One coupon per person per visit and bib must be presented. Coupon is good one time only until Oct. 31.

Register online. Direct donations to the program also are being accepted.

Southwest Cafe is on Route 35 in Ridgefield.

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

The Ridgefield Library presents a virtual live reading performance of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by the Barefoot Shakespeare Sunday, Aug. 2, at 4 p.m.

The production, set during the Summer of Love (1967), sets out to prove, magic is real. One night’s journey through a primeval forest wreaks havoc with the hearts and minds of four young rebels, an avant-garde theatre troupe, and even a fairy or two.

This program is part of the library’s Adult Summer Reading program and is made possible thanks to the Friends of the Ridgefield Library. To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org, call 203-438-2282 or email lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Free Keeler concerts

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) and Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra (RSO) are presenting free summer concerts outdoors on the grounds of the KTM&HC campus.

The concerts will be held primarily on Sunday afternoons on the patio of the museum’s Visitor Center on Main Street. Performers include musicians from the RSO, along with other local artists and bands.

The full line up of scheduled performers includes:

Aug. 2 — 3 p.m., Eric Christensen.

Aug. 9 — 3 p.m., The Cara Quartet — RSO musician & friends.

Aug. 16 — 2 p.m., Angry O’Haras.

Aug. 23 — 3 p.m., Peter Wikul Quartet.

Aug. 29 — 4 p.m., Gold Coast Brass — RSO musicians & friends.

For more information, visit https://keelertavernmuseum.org/.

Sustainable gardening

A workshop on Sustainable Yards and Gardens and Zero Waste Homes will be held Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 7-8:30 p.m. live via Zoom. The workshop covers gardening topics such as rewilding, unlawning, removing invasives and planting natives for imperiled pollinators in zero emissions, synthetic chemical-free, resilient yards that are in harmony with and help restore what’s been lost.

Participants also discuss composting and sustainable home ecosystem management rooted in the zero-waste ethos, whole vegetable eating, and radical food waste reduction.

Instructor Analiese Paik is a sustainability leader, advocate, educator and founder and CEO of Sustainne, a company dedicated to uniting, nurturing and growing a community dedicated to sustainable living. Paik holds an MBA in finance and has worked in management positions in the financial services industry and is also a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education and the International Wine Center, both in New York City. She is a member of the leadership team of the Electric Vehicle Club of Connecticut and a member of Sustainable Fairfield County.

The cost of the porgram is $29. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $24. Advance registration is required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org Communication by computeror call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Cardio classes via Zoom

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering live instructed, online cardio classes via Zoom for all levels.

Barre-lates runs Tuesdays, Aug. 4-Sept. 15, from 5:45-6:35 p.m. Cost is $84.

60-Minute Calorie Burner Workout will be held Thursdays, Aug. 6, 13, 20, 27; Sept. 10 and 17, from 6-7 p.m. Cost is $74.

Participants should have water, a mat, and light weights available for either class. Instructor Patricia Anikewich holds several group exercise certifications and teaches at many Westchester and Connecticut fitness centers.

There is a discount for Ridgefield seniors (age 62 up). To register, visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Computer communication

Communicating by computer is the theme of two offerings from Ridgefield Continuing Education. A workshop on Windows 10 Basics will be offered Friday, July 31, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. And a social media workshop on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter is planned for Thursday, Aug. 6, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Both workshops are interactive, online and led by instructor Lance Whitney.

In Windows 10 Basics, participants will learn how to customize the start menu and desktop, how to use the Windows 10 Edge browser, how to personalize Windows 10 though its array of settings, how to speak to Windows 10 using the Cortana voice assistant, and how to shop for apps at the Windows Store.

The social media class will teach attendees how to set up accounts and join groups and communities to network with other people.

Advance registration is required. Cost is $39/class. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over, pay $31. To register or more information, visit https://ridgefieldschools.orgor call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.