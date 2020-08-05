Happenings: Pet food drive, SAT courses, free concerts, more

Pet food drive

The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary and Pet Valu are teaming up to present “Fill The Cages” pet food drive the weekend of Aug. 8-9, at 15 participating Pet Valu stores in Connecticut and New York.

Jill Weber, Pet Valu Connecticut South district manager, said the collaboration will help so many in need. “Pet Valu is honored to work with the CVH Animal Sanctuary in support of their Senior Paw Project. Honoring that special bond of a senior and their animals is a privilege and we’re excited to be part of such impactful efforts that are making a real difference.”

The CVH Animal Sanctuary’s Senior Paw Project is already distributing 65,000 pet food meals to seniors in need and stocking local food pantries, housing authorities and social services with over 13,000 pounds of pet food.

To learn more, visit www.cvhfoundation.org.

Online SAT courses

Virtual and live online PSAT/SAT Prep classes to help Ridgefield students prepare for the September or October SATs will be offered by Lentz & Lentz SAT Prep through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

The weekend class (Group 4) starts Saturday, Aug. 8, with English meeting from 10-11:30 a.m. and Math meeting Sunday, from 6-7:30 p.m. The weeknight class (Group 3) starts Wednesday, Aug. 12, with English meeting Wednesdays, from 6-7:30 p.m. and Math meeting Thursdays, from 7:30-9 p.m.

Additional options are available to prepare for the October SATs. Cost is $440 (8 sessions, 24 hours) and includes all course materials. Detailed schedule for Ridgefield classes are at https://ridgefieldschools.org or visit https://www.lentzsatprep.com/ or call Ridgefield Continuing Education at 203-431-2812 or Lentz & Lentz at 1-800-866-SATS.

Votes for Women exhibit

“Votes for Women: The Road to Victory” is an 11-panel free exhibition that blends original artwork with a visually stimulating overview of Women’s Suffrage history in celebration of the centennial of the 19th Amendment.

The exhibit is open for viewing in the Carriage Barn Wednesdays and Sundays, Aug. 9, 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, and 30.

Time and advance registration is required. To register, visit https://keelertavernmuseum.org/.

Free Keeler concerts

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) and Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra (RSO) are presenting free summer concerts outdoors on the grounds of the KTM&HC campus.

The concerts will be held primarily on Sunday afternoons on the patio of the museum’s Visitor Center on Main Street. Performers include musicians from the RSO, along with other local artists and bands.

The full line up of scheduled performers includes:

Aug. 9 — 3 p.m., The Cara Quartet — RSO musician & friends.

Aug. 16 — 2 p.m., Angry O’Haras.

Aug. 23 — 3 p.m., Peter Wikul Quartet.

Aug. 29 — 4 p.m., Gold Coast Brass — RSO musicians & friends.

For more information, visit https://keelertavernmuseum.org/.

Town hall women

The Portraits of Town Hall Women Project, featuring the working women of Ridgefield’s town hall, will be presented by the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center Wednesdays and Sundays, Aug. 9, 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, and 30.

In honor of the 2020 Women’s Suffrage Centennial, 23 artists joined together for a year-long portrait project focused on women who work in Ridgefield’s Town Hall, often behind the scenes.

It is presented in conjunction with Votes for Women: The Road to Victory. More information may be found at https://keelertavernmuseum.org/.

College essay workshop

Rising high school seniors can get their college essays finished with confidence this summer!

Ridgefielder Jenny Cox, a high school English teacher with eight years of experience helping students write college essays, is offering a one-week College Essay workshop taught via Zoom August 10-14 in five one-and-a-half-hour sessions.

The course is designed to guide students through the college essay writing process in easily manageable steps from brainstorming essay topics to final edits. Students will receive instruction on college essay “dos and don’ts” and then follow step-by-step writing and editing assignments. The revision process will include peer editing and individualized coaching sessions with the instructor. The class will be limited to 12 students. To register or for more information, visit coxwriting.com.

Virtual trips

Ridgefield Library presents two virtual trips via live webinars with Toni McKeen, one to a four-day Indian Wedding on Tuesday, Aug. 12, at 4 p.m., and the other to explore the Mysterious Nazca Lines of the Desert of Peru and the Ancient Inca City of Cuzco on Tuesday, Aug. 26, at 4 p.m.

Toni McKeen lectures widely on genealogy, art, history, and travel.

These programs are part of the Library’s Adult Summer Reading Program and are made possible thanks to the Friends of the Library. Registration is required at ridgefieldlibrary.org or by calling 203-438-2282.

Online courses

Instructor-facilitated online courses are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Many classes are available including business, computer, writing, grant writing, languages, health and online test prep including C++, Network+, Accounting, QuickBooks, GED, GMAT, SAT, GRE, LSAT, and many more certification prep classes.

All courses run for six weeks. A new session of each course begins each month. The next sessions start Aug. 12 and Sept. 16 or choose the “no instructor, start anytime, self-paced” option.

Most of the courses cost between $99 and $120. For more information visit ridgefieldschools.org and click ed2go online courses or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Learn about Google Docs

Google Docs, a live, instructor led, interactive, online two hour Ridgefield Continuing Education workshop will be held Thursday, Aug. 13, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Lance Whitney will demystify Google docs, which provides a free, “cloud”-based platform for creating and sharing word processing documents, spreadsheets, and presentations compatible with Microsoft Office. Participants must have Google account and password available.

Cost is $39. Advance registration is required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.