Happenings: Jazz Vespers, 9/11 exhibit, chamber music, more

St. Stephen’s to hold Jazz Vespers

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church of Ridgefield will offer a service titled “Jazz Vespers: Prayers for a Broken World” on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 5 p.m., on the church’s West Lawn. The Rev. Whitney Altopp will officiate, and Dr. Alcee Chriss, minister of music, is building the jazz component, along with guest vocalist Caleb Wright. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Tracy Johnson Russell, rector of St. Monica’s, Hartford.

Through spoken word and song, “the theme will center around the vision of a world made whole by God’s transforming love in action,” an announcement said. The Anti-Racism Covenant by the Right Rev. Deon Johnson, Bishop of the Diocese of Missouri, will shape the service’s prayers.

Jazz musicians — Dr. Chriss on piano, Wright on vocals, plus a jazz ensemble — will perform music by Stevie Wonder, Roberta Flack, Whitney Houston, Gregory Porter and Rachelle Ferrell. Actress Kimberly Wilson will recite a poem from Alice Walker’s book Taking the Arrow Out of the Heart.

Since the service is outside, attendees are asked to bring a chair. Face masks are required, as is registration through Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com/e/jazz-vespers-tickets-118359246693. Visit ststephensridgefield.org/ for plans if it should rain. The service also will be streamed and can be viewed on the website.

Town hall exhibit remembers 9/11

With Town Hall now open to the public, the Ridgefield Historical Society has once again filled the display cases in the main hallway: Materials marking the 9/11 attacks are featured this month.

Several Ridgefielders were lost that day and each year, the Town Hall exhibit and a ceremony at Ridgefield’s 9/11 Memorial have honored their memories.

For information on this year’s ceremony, visit www.ridgefieldct.org, or call 203-431-2700. For more information about the Historical Society, visit ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Theater Barn concert in Ballard Park

The Ridgefield Theater Barn is staging “Live from Ballard Park: A concert of light and love to benefit the Ridgefield Theater Barn” Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m.

Made possible with support from RKE Productions, this is a free concert, but donations are encouraged to help the theater get ready for re-opening in late fall. Patrons can make a donation when they reserve their “pod” at the park but also will have the opportunity via text-to-donate during the show. The Theater Barn is using the model developed by CHIRP, which includes all COVID-19 protocols.

Performers include Shawn Tyler Allen, Anya Caravella, Zully Ramos, Everton Ricketts, Dany Rousseau, Steffon Sampson, Jess Smith, Michael Valinoti, and Jeffery Albanesi, as well as a special performance by RTB Kids Shayne Dwy, Charlotte Purcell, and Maddie Close, all accompanied by Lisa Riggs Hobbs. Pamme Jones and Duane Lanham are hosting the concert, which also will be livestreamed.

In addition, there will be a pre-show episode of Duane Lanham’s “6 O’Clocktails,” and for those who want to join in, ingredients for the cocktail and mocktail will be emailed to concert registrants in advance. As with CHIRP concerts, patrons should bring their own chairs, food & drink. Gates will open at 5:30, and only those who have registered will be granted admission.

Registration is recommended. For more informations or to make a reservation, visit www.ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Chamber music

Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra and The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum will present a two-part concert series featuring Lotus Chamber Music Collective Friday, Sept. 11 and 25, at 6:30 p.m., in The Aldrich Sculpture Garden, 258 Main Street. Rain dates are Sept. 12 and 26.

Space is limited. To register or for more information, visit shop.aldrichart.org/ .

Suffragist Carrie Chapman Catt performance

Ridgefield Library and the League of Women Voters of Ridgefield present a live webinar performance Sunday, Sept. 13, at 2:30 p.m. with historical interpreter Pat Jordan from the Heritage Theater Guild in Pennsylvania, who will present Carrie Chapman Catt: Suffragist, founder of the League of Women Voters.

Born in 1859, Carrie Chapman Catt became a school superintendent, lecturer, organizer, and two-time president of the National American Woman Suffrage Association. She was a major force in the 19th Amendment becoming a reality in 1920.

This program is part of the Votes for Women: Ridgefield Celebrates the 19th Amendment series. This year-long series is co-sponsored by Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Historical Society, the League of Women Voters of Ridgefield, Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, and the Drum Hill Chapter of the DAR.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Music outside, free

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) and Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra (RSO) are presenting free concerts outdoors on the grounds of the Keeler Tavern.

The concerts will be held primarily on Sunday afternoons on the patio of the museum’s Visitor Center on Main Street. Performers include musicians from the RSO, along with other local artists and bands.

The lineup of scheduled performers includes:

Sept. 13 — 3-4 p.m., The Cara Quartet — RSO musician & friends.

Sept. 20 — 2-4 p.m. Angry O’Haras.

For more information, visit keelertavernmuseum.org/.

Tai Chi

Tai Chi Chuan meets via Zoom Wednesdays, Sept. 16, 23, 30; Oct. 7, 14 and 21, from 5:30 to 6:20 p.m. Cost is $73.

Tai Chi helps relieve stress, increase strength and flexibility, improve balance, coordination and circulation and can be practiced by anyone. Gwen Roman will teach Master Huang Sheng Shyan’s (1910-1992) Five Loosening Exercises

Beginning Tai Chi (Yang Long Form) is available Fridays, from 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. and Tai Chi Exercises using light weights with Rod Barfield is available Fridays, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. starting Sept. 18; Wednesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. starting Sept. 23; and Mondays from 6:05 to 7:05 p.m. starting Oct. 19.

Advance registration is required. Cardio, Dance Toning, Yoga, and Barre-lates also are available. For information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Black suffragettes

Gloria J. Browne-Marshall will present an online lecture called African American Suffragettes and Black Women Voters Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. During this lecture Professor Browne-Marshall reveals the stories of Black women who have battled against laws and a society prejudiced against their race and gender, overcoming long odds as they rose from Black suffragettes to present-day positions of political power.

This program is supported by CT Humanities and is part of the Votes for Women: Ridgefield Celebrates the 19th Amendment series, which is co-sponsored by the Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Historical Society, Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, The League of Women Voters of Ridgefield, and the Drum Hill Chapter of the DAR.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-43-2282 to receive the Zoom link.

Bridge for beginners

Beginning Bridge Continued via Zoom meets Tuesdays, Sept. 29; Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27; Nov. 10, 17 and Dec. 1 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

The class will review the basics of bidding and competitive play and cover the Stayman Convention, Jacoby Transfers, weak preemptive and strong opening bids. Students will need to have their own cards and will be guided by the instructor in advance of each class on the layout of the hands that will be studied.

Instructor Glenna McNally has over 50 years of experience playing bridge, is a regional bridge master, a member of the Newtown Bridge Club, where she is also on the Board of Directors. Class size limited.

Tuition is $159. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and older pay $127. Advance registration is required. Information is at ridgefieldschools.org or by calling Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Computer classes

Windows, 10, iPhone, Social Media, eBay, Cyber Security and Microsoft Office 2016 classes start soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education. These classes are small to allow for Q and A and take place on Zoom.

Windows 10 (Wednesday, Sept. 30, 1 to 3 p.m.; $39).

Cyber Security (Wednesday, Oct. 7, 1 to 3 p.m.; $39).

Using FaceBook, LinkedIn and Twitter, (Friday, Oct. 2; 10 a.m. to noon; $39).

Intro to LinkedIn (Friday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. to noon; $39).

Selling on eBay (Wednesday, Oct. 14, 1 to 3 p.m.; $39).

Buying and Selling on eBay (Thursday, Oct. 22 and 29, 10 a.m. to noon; $79).

Get the Most Out of Your iPhone (Thursday, Oct. 15, 1 to 3 p.m.; $39).

PowerPoint (Thursday, Oct. 1 and 8, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; $79).

Excel Intro (Tuesday/Thursday, Oct. 6, 8 and 13, 9 to 10:20 a.m. or Mondays, Oct. 19 and 26, 1 to 3 p.m.; $79).

Excel Intermediate (Thursdays, Oct. 15, 22 and 29, 4:30 to 5:50 p.m. or Tuesday/Thursday, Oct. 20, 22 and 27, 9 to 10:20 a.m.; $79).

Word Enhancements (Friday, Oct. 23 and 30, 10 a.m. to noon; $79).

More sections, plus iPad, Google Docs, Excel Advanced, Photoshop Elements, and software tutorials are available later in October, November and December. Discounts are available to Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or by calling Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Ballroom dance

Ballroom Dance, East Coast Swing Beginner / Brush Up lessons via Zoom meet Wednesdays, Sept. 30; Oct. 7, 14 and 21, from 7:30 to 8:10 p.m.

Participants learn basic ballroom and rhythm patterns in Waltz, Rumba, Cha-Cha, East Coast Swing and some club style dances. Class size is limited. Wear leather or suede soled party shoes.

Instructor Natalie Mazzola is a former amateur 10 dance champion, and a teacher for many years in this area.

Cost is $64/couple. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over pay $64 per couple. Dance Toning and Barre-lates also start soon. Advance registration is required; visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.