Happenings: Free outdoor concerts, ‘Sisters’ play, more

People attending the first CHIRP concert of the season wore masks and sat in socially distanced pods delineated in white in Ballard Parks’ green grass. The next concert in the series is Friday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. featuring Tim Grimm and his Family Band. less People attending the first CHIRP concert of the season wore masks and sat in socially distanced pods delineated in white in Ballard Parks’ green grass. The next concert in the series is Friday, Aug. 28, at 7 ... more Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Happenings: Free outdoor concerts, ‘Sisters’ play, more 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CHIRP concerts

Free summer concerts are offered Tuesday and Thursday nights in Ballard Park at 485 Main Street, sponsored by CHIRP, Concert Happenings in Ridgefield Parks.

The concerts are funded by individual and foundation donations as well as contributions from local businesses. The series is co-sponsored by the Town of Ridgefield through its Parks & Recreation Department and The Ridgefield Press. Concerts begin at 7 p.m.

Upcoming concerts are:

Aug. 28 — Tim Grimm and his Family Band (postponed from Aug. 27, due to weather).

Sept. 1 — James Maddock.

Advance registration is required at linktr.ee/chirpct. For up-to-date information, visit www.facebook.com/ChirpCT, chirpct.org/; or call 203-431-6501.

Free concerts at Keeler Tavern

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) and Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra (RSO) are presenting free summer concerts outdoors on the grounds of the Keeler Tavern.

The concerts will be held primarily on Sunday afternoons on the patio of the museum’s Visitor Center on Main Street. Performers include musicians from the RSO, along with other local artists and bands.

The full line up of scheduled performers includes:

Aug. 29 — 3-5 p.m., Duetto Violanello & Gold Coast Brass — RSO musicians & friends.

Sept. 6 — 3-4:30 p.m., Eric Parker Christensen.

Sept. 13 — 3-4 p.m., The Cara Quartet — RSO musician & friends.

Sept. 20 — 2-4 p.m. Angry O’Haras.

For more information, visit keelertavernmuseum.org/.

Play at museum

Sisters is a play that seeks to shed light on race and privilege in America through the fictional story of two real women, one white and one black, who lived in 19th Century Ridgefield. The two, Anna Marie Resseguie and Phillis DuBois, ran the Resseguie Hotel at the Keeler Tavern property on Main Street before, during, and after the Civil War.

The Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center will present Sisters, as a live and livestreamed performance Sunday, Aug. 30, at 3 p.m.

Sisters is a collaboration between playwrights, Joanne Hudson and Royal Shirée. The play will be staged in the Garden House at the museum on Main Street for a live audience, and the performance will also be livestreamed for a virtual audience. The play will be followed by a talk-back with the cast, crew and playwrights (live and virtual). There will be a short intermission between the play and the talk-back.

For tickets, at $40 for a live ticket and $30 for a livestreamed ticket, go to keelertavernmuseum.org/events/.

History volunteers

The Ridgefield Historical Society is looking for volunteers with experience in programming and event planning/fundraising.

Although its Scott House headquarters has been closed since March, the Ridgefield Historical Society’s work has continued, planning events and programs for the future.

People who are interested in a volunteer leadership position and have experience in event planning/fundraising or programming are invited to contact the society at info@ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Cardio, core and dance conditioning

Cardio, core, and dance conditioning classes that get and keep you fit start live, online on Zoom through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Fit and Tight, an all in one workout combining aspects of barre, pilates, muscle conditioning, stretch and low impact cardio starts Monday, Sept. 14, at 5:45 p.m. (7 sessions; no class Sept. 28 or Oct. 12; $86).

Barre-Lates, a fusion of barre and pilates to help you lengthen, tone, and condition starts Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m. (7 sessions; no class Nov. 3; $86).

Dance Toning, low impact cardio dance exercise, starts Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 5:30 p.m. (5 sessions; Sept. 30-Oct. 28; $62).

60 Minute Calorie Burner, a low impact cardio, weight training and core workout, starts Thursday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. (8 sessions; Sept. 24 thru Nov. 12; $98).

Stretch class, focuses on lengthening muscles and releasing tension, starts Monday, Oct. 19.

Yoga, Tai Chi, and Ballroom Dance also start soon. Wear comfortable clothing, and aerobic style shoes, with good support but little tread on the sole. Attendees bring a towel, water bottle, and mat for stretching. Small weights optional for many classes. Follow up classes are available. Discount is available for Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over. Advance registration is required. Details at https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

African American Suffragettes and Black Women Voters

Gloria J. Browne-Marshall will present an online lecture called African American Suffragettes and Black Women Voters Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. During this lecture Professor Browne-Marshall reveals the stories of Black women who have battled against laws and a society prejudiced against their race and gender, overcoming these seemingly impossible odds as they rose from Black Suffragettes to present-day positions of political power.

Browne-Marshall is a professor of constitutional law at John Jay College of Criminal Justice (CUNY). She teaches classes in constitutional law, race and the law, evidence, and gender, and justice. She taught in the Africana Studies Program at Vassar College prior to John Jay. She is a civil rights attorney who has litigated cases for Southern Poverty Law Center in Alabama, Community Legal Services in Philadelphia, and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Inc. She addresses audiences nationally and internationally. Gloria J. Browne-Marshall has spoken on issues of law and justice in Ghana, Rwanda, England, Wales, Canada, South Africa, and before the United Nations in Geneva.

This program is supported by CT Humanities and is part of the Votes for Women: Ridgefield Celebrates the 19th Amendment series, which is co-sponsored by the Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Historical Society, Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, The League of Women Voters of Ridgefield, and the Drum Hill Chapter of the DAR.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 to receive the Zoom link.

Continuing Ed classes

The fall Continuing Education program has been redesigned, taught by experienced instructors, using live, interactive, online platforms, primarily via Zoom.

Some of the new classes include Art History: The Impressionists, Dance Toning, Fit and Tight with Pat, Tai Chi Chuan, Home Staging, Kitchen Style and Renovation, Pumpkin Biscotti, Simmerin’ Moroccan Stew, Torta Caprese, 10,000 Years of life in Ridgefield (back from the present!), The Creation of Germany, World War I, The Russian Revolution, The Versailles Settlement, Suffragettes and the 19th Amendment, and Writing a Novel or Short Story.

Technology classes include Windows, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, eBay, Social Media, LinkedIn, iPad, iPhone, Photoshop Elements, Windows 10, CyberSecurity, and Google Docs. Other classes include Digital Photography; The Art of Photo Composition; Resume Assistance; Job Search and Interview Techniques; Contract Bridge; SAT Prep; Yoga; Tai Chi; Tai Chi Exercises; Barre-Lates; Cardio, Fit and Tight; 60 Minute Calorie Burn Workout; Ballroom and Swing; Four Languages (French, Italian, Spanish, and German); Drawing; Beginning Genealogy; French and German Genealogy, and more.

For more information, visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or call 203-431-2812.

Job search, resume assistance workshops

One-on-one Resume Assistance and Job Search and Interview Techniques workshops are available online via Zoom or via phone through Ridgefield Continuing Education Fridays, Sept. 18, 25; Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, from 1 to 2 p.m. or at other times. Instructor Glenna McNally has over 30 years experience in executive recruiting and human resources consulting and is owner of G. McNally Enterprises in Danbury.

These one hour one-on-one workshops cost $49 each. Advance registration is required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

Photography classes

The Photography: Camera Settings and Features — Beyond Auto Mode workshop meets Tuesdays, Sept. 22, 29 and Oct. 6, from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m.

Instruction is live, interactive, and online using Zoom. This course is for beginner and intermediate photographers using a DSLR camera (no point and shoot). This module walks you through the key camera settings so you learn how and when to use them and take the camera off auto. Skill-building exercises will get to develop your skills with aperture, shutter speed, ISO, lighting, depth of field and more.

Instructor Dan Tual is a portrait and event photographer with over 30 years experience and a past president of the Connecticut Professional Photographers Association. Deborah Tual is a professional photographer with over 25 years of experience.

Advance registration is required. Cost is $74. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and over) pay $59. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org/ or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information or to register.