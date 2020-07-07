‘Hamlet’ National Theatre in HD at The Playhouse

Academy Award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch (BBC's Sherlock, The Imitation Game) takes on the title role of Shakespeare's great tragedy, Hamlet.

The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, is offering the following events. For tickets or more information, visit https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/ or call 203-438-5795.

July

Hamlet, National Theatre in HD, July 9, 7 p.m.

Linda Ronstadt — The Sound of My Voice, July 10, 8:30 p.m.

Fleabag National Theatre in HD, July 11, 8 p.m.

All Dogs Go to Heaven, July 15, 2 and 7 p.m.

Colin Jost — A Very Punchable Face, July 16, 8 p.m.

The Best of the 70s, July 17, 7:30;

Mystify — Michael Hutchence, July 17, 8:30 p.m.

42nd Street, July 18, 7:30 p.m.

Ghost (30th Anniversary) — Fathom Events in HD, July 19, 4 p.m.

Comedy Graduation Showcase, July 20, 8 p.m.

The Prince of Egypt, July 22, 2 p.m.

Christine O’Leary & Friends, July 22, 8 p.m.

Frida —Viva La Vida, July 23, 7:30 p.m.

Searching for Sugarman, July 24, 8:30 p.m.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, July 25, 7 p.m.

Giselle — The Bolshoi Ballet in HD, July 26, 2 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (40th Anniversary) — Fathom Events in HD, July 26, 7 p.m.

Comedy Graduation Showcase — Comedy & Improv Skills for Teens, July 27, 6 p.m.

Speaking Fearlessly Zoom Workshop with Ira Joe Fisher, July 27, 7:30 p.m.

Comedy Graduation Showcase, July 27, 8 p.m.

Charlotte’s Web, July 29, 2 and 7 p.m.

Echo In The Canyon, July 31, 8 p.m.

August

Don Pasquale (Donizetti), The Met Opera Encore in HD, Aug. 1, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, Aug. 1, 7 p.m.

The Land Before Time, Aug. 5, 2 and 7 p.m.

Shaun Cassidy, Aug. 7, 8 p.m.

Once Were Brothers — Robbie Robertson and The Band, Aug. 7, 8:30 p.m.

One Man, Two Guvnors — National Theatre in HD, Aug. 8, 8 p.m.

Robby Krieger & Leslie West, Aug. 8, 8 p.m.

Le Nozze Di Figaro — The Met Opera Encore in HD, Aug. 9, 2 p.m.

Meat Loaf Presents: Bat Featuring The Neverland Express + Caleb Johnson, Aug. 9, 8 p.m.

Shrek 2, Aug. 12, 2 p.m.

Babe 25th Anniversary, Aug. 12, 7 p.m.

Don McLean, Aug. 13, 8 p.m.

Amy — Amy Winehouse Documentary, Aug. 14, 8:30 p.m.

The Capitol Steps, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.

All My Sons — National Theatre Live in HD, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.

Swan Lake — The Bolshoi Ballet in HD, Aug. 16, 4 p.m.

Postponed! Mary Chapin Carpenter, Aug. 16 and 17, 7:30 p.m. (new date to be announced)

Write Your Screenplay with Katie Torpey (Zoom class), Aug. 18, 7 p.m.

Hermitage — The Power of Art, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Aug. 20, 8 p.m.

Rigoletto (Verdi) — The Met Opera Encore in HD, Aug. 23, 2 p.m.

Toxic Monkey — Featuring Steve Lukather, Bill Evans, Will Lee, Keith Carlock & Steve Weingart, Aug. 23, 8 p.m.