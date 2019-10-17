Halloween tales and more at the Peter Parley Schoolhouse

The Peter Parley Schoolhouse will celebrate the end of its season of open houses with a Halloween party for families on Sunday, Oct. 27.

The Peter Parley Schoolhouse on West Lane will celebrate the end of its season of open houses with a Halloween party for families on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Everyone is invited to come in their Halloween outfits to hear seasonal tales by costumed storyteller Martha Bishop and to learn how to write with a quill pen, which will be taught by “Marm” Cindy Emmert. There also will be pumpkins to decorate and light refreshments.

Ridgefield Historical Society volunteers will be on hand to tell some of the history of the 18th century schoolhouse. The schoolhouse is at the intersection of West Lane and South Salem Road and is maintained by the Ridgefield Historical Society. For more information, visit ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org or call 203-438-5821.