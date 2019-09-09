Halloween Walk returns to Ridgefield’s downtown Oct. 26

Ridgefield’s annual Halloween Walk will take place on Main Street from 10 to noon Saturday, Oct. 26.

The costume celebration features young trick-or-treaters going from store to store picking up candy treats from local merchants — most of whom are also in costume.

The Halloween Walk is the first of two costumed events in Ridgefield.

The ounsbury House and the Ridgefield Police Department will also team up again to host the annual Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Both events are free.