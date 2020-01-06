  • RHS Softball CoachesLauren and Ernie Greywacz. Photo: Contributed Photo

    RHS Softball CoachesLauren and Ernie Greywacz.

    RHS Softball CoachesLauren and Ernie Greywacz.

    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

RHS Softball CoachesLauren and Ernie Greywacz.

RHS Softball CoachesLauren and Ernie Greywacz.

Photo: Contributed Photo

Coaches Lauren and Ernie Greywacz of the RHS Softball Team will be special guest bartenders at Gallo Ristorante on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The coaches are raising money for the team’s spring training trip to ESPN/Disney. There will be a raffle and silent auction for tickets in April 2020 when the Yankees play the Cleveland Indians.

Gallo will donate all bar tips, 10% of bar bills, and 10% of dinner checks (for dinners made by reservation only — please be sure to mention the RHS Softball Team when you make your reservation).