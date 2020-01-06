https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/entertainment/article/Guest-Bartender-Night-to-raise-money-for-RHS-14953714.php
Guest Bartender Night to raise money for RHS Softball
Photo: Contributed Photo
Coaches Lauren and Ernie Greywacz of the RHS Softball Team will be special guest bartenders at Gallo Ristorante on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m.
The coaches are raising money for the team’s spring training trip to ESPN/Disney. There will be a raffle and silent auction for tickets in April 2020 when the Yankees play the Cleveland Indians.
Gallo will donate all bar tips, 10% of bar bills, and 10% of dinner checks (for dinners made by reservation only — please be sure to mention the RHS Softball Team when you make your reservation).
