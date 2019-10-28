‘Gru and His Minions’ win Ridgefield scarecrow contest

Gru and His Minions, by The Coury and Conroy families won the Main Street ballot vote in Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's (KTM&C) 7th annual Scarecrow Contest, held during Fall in Love with Ridgefield weekend, Oct. 18-20. less Gru and His Minions, by The Coury and Conroy families won the Main Street ballot vote in Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's (KTM&C) 7th annual Scarecrow Contest, held during Fall in Love with ... more Photo: Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center / Contributed Photo Photo: Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close ‘Gru and His Minions’ win Ridgefield scarecrow contest 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Round two of the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center’s (KTM&HC) seventh Annual Scarecrow Contest is still underway, with a record number of people participating online this year. Simply “like” the KTM&HC Facebook page at Facebook.com/KeelerTavernMuseum, and then like your favorite scarecrow in the 2019 Scarecrow Contest album. The scarecrow with the most likes at midnight, Oct. 31, will win. One scarecrow can win both contests.

Both the winner of the ballot vote and the Facebook vote will receive a $100 Downtown Ridgefield gift certificate and a list of participating merchants. KTM&HC thanks all the participants in the street ballot voting for their creative and fun scarecrows.

For more information, visit keelertavernmuseum.org.