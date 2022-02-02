Grammy-winning doo-wop singer Darlene Love to perform Valentine’s Day show in Ridgefield

Having turned 80 last summer, Grammy-winning singer Darlene Love is still performing and singing. If she has her way, she hopes to be performing for years to come. Just don’t buy a ticket to one of her shows and think you can get away with just sitting there.
“My audiences are amazing.They tell me by being in the audience and how they react to what I am doing they tell me how I did. I make them a part of my show, it’s not just about watching me, it’s you performing along with me,” she said. “I have songs in my show that they sing with me. I can’t just get on stage and have my audience do nothing. I need them to enjoy the show along with me and as long as I’m getting that, I’ll probably be doing this until I’m 100.”