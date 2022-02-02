Grammy-winning doo-wop singer Darlene Love to perform Valentine’s Day show in Ridgefield

Having turned 80 last summer, Grammy-winning singer Darlene Love is still performing and singing. If she has her way, she hopes to be performing for years to come. Just don’t buy a ticket to one of her shows and think you can get away with just sitting there.

“My audiences are amazing.They tell me by being in the audience and how they react to what I am doing they tell me how I did. I make them a part of my show, it’s not just about watching me, it’s you performing along with me,” she said. “I have songs in my show that they sing with me. I can’t just get on stage and have my audience do nothing. I need them to enjoy the show along with me and as long as I’m getting that, I’ll probably be doing this until I’m 100.”

Fans at her Valentine’s Day show at the Ridgefield Playhouse will see the singer put the love back in Valentine’s Day. Born Darlene Wright, she acquired her stage name in 1963 from producer Phil Spector. The show will feature her performing many hits from early in her career and, of course, love songs. In her previous sold-out shows here, which were all Christmas shows, she had surprises in store for the audience and this show won’t be any different. And in a lead-up to her show, Love will appear on ABC’s television show, “The View,” earlier that day.

Back in the day, radio DJ’s were notorious for refusing to play songs longer than 90 seconds so most of Love’s recorded music was short, especially by today’s standards. A few years ago, musician-producer Steven Ray Zandt suggested she perform a medley of hits songs together in her shows and that became an immediate crowd favorite.

“I will be doing the classics. I can’t go anywhere without them and we do the whole song, not just the chorus: songs like ‘The Boy I’m Going to Marry,’ ‘Da Doo Ron Ron’ and ‘He’s a Rebel,’” she said, “It works out great because fans get to hear all of the songs all the way through. My fans really enjoy it.”

Her life and career closely parallelled with the late Ronnie Spector, who died earlier this year, and in a far-ranging interview, Love was eager to share her memories of performing with Ronnie. Both singers were discovered by Phil Spector and, at first, sang backup vocals on nearly every artist he recorded music for in the 60s and were featured on his 1972 Christmas album.

“I knew her before she even had her first hit with Phil because I met her in 1965 when we were doing disc jockey Murray the K’s show in Brooklyn,” she said. “She reminded me of a little Kewpie doll with so much energy. We hit it right off. I always honored her for her gift because she was one of a kind and there will never be anybody to replace her.”

Like many fellow singers who came of age in the 50s and 60s, Love started out singing in her church choir as a child. In keeping with her roots, she always includes a gospel song in her shows and a favorite is the song, “Marvelous.”

“I put a gospel song in my show because I always want people to really know how I feel about my career that has lasted over 50 years,” she said. “I can still get on the stage and sing these songs the way I want to sing them so I always put in a special song. ‘Marvelous’ is a gospel song and people really love it because it means something — not just to me — but it means something to my fans too.”

Love will perform at the Ridgefield Playhouse Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. For more information about the show, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.