Graham Nash returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse

Graham Nash. Photo: Contributed Photo.

Graham Nash brings an intimate evening of songs and stories to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m.

Nash is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee — with Crosby, Stills, and Nash and with the Hollies. He also was inducted twice into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame, as a solo artist and with CSN, and he is a Grammy Award-winner. His body of work includes the hits Wasted on the Way, Teach Your Children, Our House and dozens of other classics.

This show is part of Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity and sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Danbury with support from Nutmeg Livery. Get here early to check out the Mercedes-Benz 2020 GLE350W4 that will be on display outside the entrance, courtesy of Mercedes-Benz of Danbury. $1 of ticket price goes to the artist’s charity. Visit Gallo, 5 Grove St. for dinner before the show and get a free glass of house wine with your entrée when you present your tickets.

Media partner for this event is i95 The Home of Rock ‘N Roll.

For tickets, at $91; or $215-$315 for VIP Meet and Greet upgrade, call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street.