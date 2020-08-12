Grace Potter performs two solo acoustic shows

Grace Potter is scheduled to perform two outdoor shows Aug. 15 at the Ridgefield Playhouse. Grace Potter is scheduled to perform two outdoor shows Aug. 15 at the Ridgefield Playhouse. Photo: Pamela Neal / Contributed Photo Photo: Pamela Neal / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Grace Potter performs two solo acoustic shows 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, is offering the following events. For tickets and up to date information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

August

Amy — Amy Winehouse Documentary, Aug. 14, 8:30 p.m.

Grace Potter, Aug. 15, solo acoustic performances, 4 and 8 p.m., Ballard Park.

All My Sons — National Theatre Live in HD, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.

Swan Lake — The Bolshoi Ballet in HD, Aug. 16, 4 p.m.

Postponed: Mary Chapin Carpenter, (new date to be announced).

Speaking Fearlessly — Zoom Workshop with Ira Joe Fisher, Aug. 17-Sept. 14, 7:30-9 p.m. (no class Sept. 7).

Write Your Screenplay with Katie Torpey (Zoom class), Aug. 18, 7 p.m.

Hermitage — The Power of Art, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Rigoletto (Verdi) — The Met Opera Encore in HD, Aug. 23, 2 p.m.

Christine O’Leary Comedy Graduation Showcase — Virtually Live!, Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Nick Fradiani and The Alternate Routes, Aug. 28 7 p.m., Ballard Park.

Javier Colon, Aug. 29, 7 p.m., Ballard Park.