Giant pumpkin weigh-off is Sunday in Ballard Park

Ridgefield’s annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off returns to downtown Ridgefield for its seventh year this month.

The gourd-themed festival will be co-sponsored this year by Ridgefield Parks and Recreation, the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce, and the Connecticut Giant Pumpkin Growers Association.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.

The event will feature fun and games, food trucks, and the annual giant pumpkin weigh off — and much more.