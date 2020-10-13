Ghosts of Ridgefield tours return

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center will be the site for the return of the Ghosts of Ridgefield, a guided walk of Timothy Keeler’s Haunt, for two nights Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24.

Visitors will meet some of the ghosts of Ridgefield’s past from across three centuries going back to its founding days in the early 1700s. These ghosts come from all walks of life, some wealthy and influential, others from the fringes of society. But all left their mark on Ridgefield’s history.

The tours are appropriate for families with children ages 7 and up. Visitors should dress warmly, wear good shoes, and plan to walk about 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Cost is $10 per person. The tours will go on unless there is a torrential rainstorm. Parking is located at 152 Main St. Tickets and additional information may be found at KeelerTavernMuseum.org.

Dyslexia awareness program

On Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library will present a live webinar for parents, caregivers, and teachers. The program called Identification & Early Intervention for Struggling Readers & Dyslexia Awareness is presented by Caroline Wilcox Ugurlu, Ph.D.

Why do some children struggle with reading? What is dyslexia? Are all struggling readers dyslexic? What can parents, caregivers and communities do to intervene, provide support, share information and create solutions for struggling readers/dyslexic children? These questions and more will be answered during this program taking place during Dyslexia Awareness Month.

This program is made possible by the Couri Family Educational Series. To register go to ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 to receive the Zoom link.

Yoga classes on Zoom

Yoga Nidra (Yogic Sleep), a Zoom workshop led by instructor and yoga master Miriam Zernis will be offered through Ridgefield Continuing Education Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Cost is $15.

Yoga Nidra, or “sleep with awareness,” offers a fully guided, systematic method of complete relaxation, holistically addressing the body and mind’s physiological, neurological, and subconscious needs.

Morning Yoga Kickstart with Miriam Zernis starts Monday, Oct. 26 (9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; 9 sessions; $111) and Yoga for Body, Mind, and Spirit starts Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8:40 to 9:50 a.m.; 6 sessions; $74). Evening Yoga classes are ongoing and sessions restart in November. Tai Chi Chuan, Fit and Tight, Barre-Lates, Strength and Cardio / Core Workouts, Dance Toning also are available.

Classes meet 5 to 8 sessions and cost $73 to $98. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older or disabled receive a discount. Advance registration is required. To register, visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Russian Revolution seminar

The Russian Revolution, an interactive, online history seminar led by Nancy Maxwell via Zoom is offered by Ridgefield Continuing Education Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Cost is $23.

This course will examine the state of Russia and its government in the early twentieth century and then follow the chain of events that toppled Nicholas II, destroyed the Romanov dynasty, and brought Lenin to power after the outbreak of war.

Additional history classes include: The Versailles Settlement (Wednesday, Nov. 4, 1 to 2:30 p.m.; $29), and Suffragettes and the 19th Amendment (Thursday, Nov. 12, 1 to 2:30 p.m.; $29).

Ridgefield senior discount available. Advance registration required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.orgor call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Learn how to make pumpkin biscotti

A Sweet Taste of Fall: Pumpkin Biscotti, a cooking class led by Laura Torok-Lobelson is available via Zoom through Ridgefield Continuing Education Thursday, Oct. 29, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cost is $31.

Participants will prepare either nut or nut-free pumpkin biscotti. An ingredient and equipment list as well as any pre-class prep instructions will be sent to participants in advance of the class.

Other courses available include Simmerin’ Moroccan Stew (Thursday, Nov. 5, 6 to 8 p.m.; $31) and A Sweet Taste of Italy: Torta Caprese (Thursday, Nov. 19, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; $29).

Advance registration required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

How to stage your home

How to Stage Your Home and Maximize Curb Appeal for Home Sale, a Zoom workshop offered to realtors and homeowners through Ridgefield Continuing Education meets Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 7:30-9 p.m.

Class members may email exterior and interior images of their homes and rooms to Ridgefield Continuing Education by Oct. 22 for the instructors to discuss staging and curb appeal ideas in the workshop.

Realtor-owner Debi Orr of Ridgefield’s Keller-Williams Realty will show images of well-staged rooms, and answer questions on how to improve the appearance of your rooms. Young’s Of Ridgefield will present fencing and landscaping ideas. Design educator and landlord Linda Keefer will offer budget staging and design tips.

Cost is $29. Ridgefield senior discount available. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.