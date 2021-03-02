Gen Z gets inspired by Gen X in Amy Poehler's film 'Moxie'

Amy Poehler was never a Riot Grrrl. She says she wasn’t cool enough to be part of the scene popularized by bands like Bikini Kill. But the spirit of the '90s feminist movement always resonated with her.
So it wasn’t a surprise that she found herself drawn to “ Moxie,” Jennifer Mathieu’s book about a quiet 16-year-old who gets inspired by her mother’s Riot Grrrl days (and a vintage leather jacket) to create a ‘zine of her own to rail against the misogyny and racism in her high school. Her adaptation hits Netflix on Wednesday and, yes, Bikini Kill frontwoman Kathleen Hanna provided much of the music.