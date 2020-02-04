Fundraisers, screenings, auditions and more in Fairfield County

The Bolshoi Ballet's Giselle will be screened on Feb. 16 at 12:55 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

After Dark

New Wave Dance Party Fundraiser, Feb. 7, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Acoustic Duets Fundraiser, Feb. 8, 8 p.m., The Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Ln., Wilton. Features local performers. All proceeds benefit The Wilton Playshop. Tickets: $35. Info: wiltonplayshop.org.

Valentine’s Day Fundraiser: featuring Lifehouse, Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Champagne, desserts, live auction. Tickets: $135. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Dance

East Coast Contemporary Ballet: A Celebration of Love for the Arts, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m., Darien Arts Center, Weatherstone Studio, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Tickets: $35. Info: darienarts.org.

Film

Pizza, A Love Story, Feb. 14, 7 and 9 p.m., Bow-Tie Criterion Cinema, 86 Temple St., New Haven. Reception with filmmakers, 6-7 p.m. Q&A follows screening. Info: PizzaALoveStory.com.

The Bolshoi Ballet’s Giselle , Feb. 16, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Bolshoi Ballet’s Swan Lake, Feb. 23, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

David Crosby: Remember My Name, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Agrippina, Feb. 29, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Screening Great Barrier Reef, Superpower Dogs and Dolphins. Tickets part of aquarium admission. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Trying Out

Independent Filmmakers Sought, the Brookfield Arts Commission invites independent filmmakers who live and/or film in CT and bordering states (MA, NY, and RI) to submit their short films through Film Freeway at filmfreeway.com/ShortsandtothePoint by Feb. 14. Afternoon of Regional Short Films: Brookfield Film Festival, April 3-5. Info/Tickets: BACReservations@gmail.com or by telephone at 203-740-2034.

Open Auditions for The Exonerated, Feb. 16 and 17, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Show runs Friday and Saturdays, 8 p.m., June 5-27; Sundays, 5 p.m., June 14 and 21, 5 p.m. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org/auditions/.

Young Writers’ Competition: What in the Mansion is This?, Feb. 17-June 5, Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 299 West Ave., Norwalk. Awards ceremony, Nov. 22, 2-4 p.m. Competition is open to grade 3-8 students in the tri-state area. Stories will be picked up from contestants and their teachers on Friday, June 5, and competition winners will be notified by mid-September. Info: 203-838-9799, ext. 6, education@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

One Book One Town (OBOT) Writing Contest, submission deadline, Feb. 21, 5 p.m. Winners will be notified by March 5. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/OBOT.

Open Casting Call: Morning’s At Seven by Paul Osborn, Feb. 24 and 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m., TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. (20 Elm St. Ext. for GPS), New Milford. Appointments encouraged: frank.arcaro@gmail.com or 917-690-2460. Walk-ins welcome. Info: theatreworks.us/actors/index.php.

Smartphone Photo Contest: Pic Darien, Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien is accepting entries at darienarts.org through Feb. 29. Winners will be notified in April and all entries will be showcased in the 2020 Pic Darien slideshow. Info: 203-655-8683.