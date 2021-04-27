Full COVID-19 lockdown adds to financial strain in Turkey MEHMET GUZEL and ZEYNEP BILGINSOY, Associated Press April 27, 2021 Updated: April 27, 2021 8:04 a.m.
1 of6 People walk in central Istanbul, Monday, April 26, 2021. Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced the country's strictest pandemic restrictions so far, closing businesses and schools and limiting travel for nearly three weeks starting Thursday to fight a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths. Turkey had so far instituted partial lockdowns to curb infections and to keep the economy running as it faces a significant economic downturn.The measures will be in place until May 17. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 People wearing masks to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, attend a protest outside the US embassy, in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, April 26, 2021. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced the country's strictest pandemic restrictions so far, closing businesses and schools and limiting travel for nearly three weeks starting Thursday to fight a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths. Burhan Ozbilici/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 A view of central Istanbul, late Monday, April 26, 2021. Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced the country's strictest pandemic restrictions so far, closing businesses and schools and limiting travel for nearly three weeks starting Thursday to fight a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths. Turkey had so far instituted partial lockdowns to curb infections and to keep the economy running as it faces a significant economic downturn.The measures will be in place until May 17. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 People walk in central Istanbul, Monday, April 26, 2021. Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced the country's strictest pandemic restrictions so far, closing businesses and schools and limiting travel for nearly three weeks starting Thursday to fight a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths. Turkey had so far instituted partial lockdowns to curb infections and to keep the economy running as it faces a significant economic downturn.The measures will be in place until May 17. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
ISTANBUL (AP) — As cases and deaths soar, Turkey’s president has instructed people to stay home for nearly three weeks and shut down many businesses as part of the country's strictest COVID-19 measures yet.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not announce a stimulus package to offset the economic impact of the new restrictions. With Turkey's double digit inflation, sinking national currency and businesses in trouble, many Turks already have been struggling financially.
Written By
MEHMET GUZEL and ZEYNEP BILGINSOY