From Armani to Zegna, 22 Milan brands plan live runway shows

MILAN (AP) — Milan menswear previews for fall/winter 2021-22 are returning to a mostly in-person format in January, with Zegna, Giorgio Armani, Fendi and Prada among the 22 brands staging live runway shows, Milan’s fashion council announced Monday.

The president of the Italian National Fashion Chamber, Carlo Capasa, said the success of the womenswear calendar in September, with more than 40 live runway previews, indicated that “runway shows can be organized safely with social distancing and face masks.”