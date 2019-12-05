Founders Hall celebrates the holidays with Nutcracker Tea, holiday parties

Founders Hall is celebrating the holidays this month. Thanks to many dedicated volunteers, strings of garlands a multitudes of lights adorn our lobby, staircase and upper level. We were thrilled to have the Ridgefield School of Dance and the Ridgefield Chorale perform at our Nutcracker Tea on Dec. 6. And our holiday parties bring members together to enjoy refreshments and holiday cheer. Social activities like these are important for both emotional and physical health in retirement.

A recent article on Forbes.com, “Why It’s Important to Stay Social in Retirement and How to Do It,” by Rob Pascale, a retired research psychologist and book author, points out that while maintaining an active social life gets harder with age, staying socially connected is vital to one’s well-being. And the broader and more diverse one’s social circle is, the better.

Founders Hall brings together a wide variety of people who take classes, go on trips, attend seminars and enjoy social activities (like our holiday line-up) together. Founders Hall membership is free for all Ridgefield residents 60 and older and their spouses. New members are always welcome. Visit founders-hall.org to learn more.