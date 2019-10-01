Food truck fundraiser to support Ridgefield volunteer firefighters

The second annual Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department Food Truck Festival is set to take place from 11 to 5 on Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Lounsbury House.

The volunteer firefighters will have 10 different trucks offering a wide variety of options to pick from.

There will be a selection of draft beer and wine for those of age.

The RVFD will have fire trucks for kids to climb on. There will also be a kids zone with tons of activities, including a bounce house and face painting.

Indoor and outdoor seating will be available, live bands will be playing all day, and i95 and Kicks 105.5 will also be in attendance.

All kids 12 and under are free. Lounsbury House is located at 316 Main Street.