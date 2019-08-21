Five things to do in Ridgefield this weekend

Alexandra Westrick and The Ridgefield High School Varsity Cheerleading Squad competes in the 22nd annual FCIAC cheerleading championships Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Wilton High School in Wilton, Conn. Alexandra Westrick and The Ridgefield High School Varsity Cheerleading Squad competes in the 22nd annual FCIAC cheerleading championships Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Wilton High School in Wilton, Conn. Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Five things to do in Ridgefield this weekend 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

The end of summer is rolling in fast but Ridgefield has plenty of events going between Aug. 23 and Aug. 25 to make this weekend a blast.

Things kick off Friday with the sixth annual Art Walk presented by the Ridgefield Guild of Artists

1. Art Walk

Art Walk 2019 includes 42 local merchants along Main Street, Bailey Avenue and Governor Street, plus The Marketplace at Copps Hill Common. Opening night is Friday from 5-8 p.m. when artists will be at the stores for opening receptions. Saturday, Aug. 24, is Artist Day, with many of the artists filling the sidewalks, showing their wares and demonstrating their craft.

For more information, click here.

2. Ridgefield football and cheerleading fundraiser

This event includes food trucks and catering, live music with a DJ, a magic show and balloon animals, face painting, bouncy-house activities, a video game trailer, a dunk tank, a mechanical bull, and a cornhole tournament. It runs from noon to 7 p.m. at Lounsbury House on Saturday, Aug. 24.

For more information, click here.

3. Bluegrass Coffeehouse

For those looking for some live music, look no further than the First Congregational Church’s Bluegrass Coffeehouse and Open Bluegrass Jam on Saturday, Aug. 24. The church is located at 103 Main Street and performances will run from 7 to 10 p.m.

For more information, click here.

4. Believe in Brooke farmers’ market

The third annual Believe in Brooke farmers’ market will take place on Sunday, August 25, from noon to 4 pm in front of Bissell Pharmacy.

For more information, click here.

5. Cut-A-Thon

On Sunday, A2 Salon will host its annual back-to-school Cut-A-Thon. The event runs all day. Call 475-215-5083 to book an appointment. The business is located at 56 Danbury Road.

For more information, click here.

Have an event going on this weekend? Email news@theridgefieldpress.com with date, time and any other relative information.