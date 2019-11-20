Festive Home continues Ridgefield Guild of Artists

The perfect cure for that turkey hangover? A little shopping therapy. Come to Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ 15th annual Festive Home to find the perfect holiday decorations and gifts for everyone on your list. The holiday showcase and pop-up shop has tons of original member art at great prices, hand-made artisans' wares, hand-selected decorating and gift items...and so much more.

Ridgefield Guild of Artists is located at 34 Halpin Lane. The Guild is open after Thanksgiving on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 from 11-5 daily.

Can’t make it over the holiday weekend? Festive Home continues Tuesdays - Sundays through December 22. Call 203-438-8863 or visit rgoa.org for more information about this event and all Guild offerings. RGOA is an IRS tax-exempt 501c(3) organization and all contributions are greatly appreciated.