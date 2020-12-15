Fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested in Canada on sex charges ROB GILLIES and LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press Dec. 15, 2020 Updated: Dec. 15, 2020 4:41 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard was arrested on charges alleging he sexually abused women and girls after luring them into his orbit with opportunities in fashion and modeling over the last 25 years.
Nygard, 79, was detained after a Winnipeg, Canada, court appearance Tuesday following his Monday arrest by Canadian authorities at the request of the U.S. No date was set for a bail hearing, though he was due to return to court Jan. 13. His lawyer, Elkan Abramowitz, declined comment.
Written By
ROB GILLIES and LARRY NEUMEISTER