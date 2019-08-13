Ridgefield farmers’ market to support Brooke Blake

Brooke Blake, 11, of Ridgefield. Brooke Blake, 11, of Ridgefield. Photo: Danbury Professional Fire Fighters, Local 801, IAFF? / Facebook Photo: Danbury Professional Fire Fighters, Local 801, IAFF? / Facebook Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Ridgefield farmers’ market to support Brooke Blake 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The third annual Believe in Brooke farmers’ market will take place on Sunday, August 25, from noon to 4 pm in front of Bissell Pharmacy.

All proceeds will benefit Brooke Blake, a rising sixth grader at Scotts Ridge Middle School who is battling a rare form of pediatric brain cancer called DIPG. Locally grown veggies, fruits and flowers will be for sale along with an assortment of pickled vegetables, local honey and baked goods. There will also be a raffle.

Donations of fruits, veggies and baked goods are welcome and can be dropped off at 44 Mulberry Street on Saturday, August 24 between 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.. This is a great opportunity to unload all those zucchinis and tomatoes from the garden while supporting the Blake family.

“This public event is a fun filled way to show Brooke and her family just how generous and supportive our small town of Ridgefield is. Brooke always shows up and is so touched when she sees the crowd gathered," said Megan Couri, one of the organizers of the Farmer’s Market. “Come early though, because the veggies sell out first!”

For businesses interested in donating a portion of their sales from the day or a raffle item, please email farmforbrooke@gmail.com or text/call 203-733-5546.

To read more about Brooke’s story, or to make an online donation, please go to www.gofundme.com/believe-in-Brooke.