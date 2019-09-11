Fall in Love with Ridgefield returns Oct. 18-19

Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Fall in Love with Ridgefield returns Oct. 18-19 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

Pumpkin decorating, haunted hayrides, and window painting — yep, it’s time to once again Fall in Love with Ridgefield.

Downtown Ridgefield’s annual fall event will take place on the weekend of Oct. 18-19.

The two-day affair begins Friday, Oct. 18, with Keeler Tavern’s annual scarecrow contest followed by the park and recreation department’s haunted hayride in Ballard Park.

The first day of activities run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to Downtown Ridgefield’s Facebook page.

The second day of fun starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and runs through 7 p.m. Saturday’s events include window painting on Main Street.

For more information, visit Downtown Ridgefield on Facebook.