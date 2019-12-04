FCC’s Coffeehouse presents an Appalachian Christmas-Bluegrass Style

FCC’s Coffeehouse presents “Appalachian Christmas-Bluegrass Style” on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 7-10 p.m., at the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield.

The Christmas Coffeehouse opens with On the Trail, delivering up some fire-crackling music of the season.

At 8 p.m., Sweetcake Mountain and Friends (facebook.com/sweetcakemtn), will take the stage. Based in Western Connecticut, this group has honed its skills over the past 3 years playing at venues and festivals from Massachusetts to New York City.

At 9 p.m., all musicians (please remember to bring your instruments) from the audience will be welcomed onto the stage. Admission is $10 per person and $5 for performing musicians. Free admission for children. Hot dogs, cookies, snacks and drinks will be available for sale.

The First Congregational Church of Ridgefield is located at 103 Main St.

FCC offers this event on a monthly basis for bluegrass musicians and music lovers where food, drink, and a casual fun environment are on display.