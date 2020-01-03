FCC Bluegrass Coffeehouse presents Moonshine Falls and the Mike Burns and Connie McCardle Duet

FCC Bluegrass Coffeehouse will host Moonshine Falls and the duet of Mike Burns and Connie McCardle on Saturday, Jan. 11.

The FCC Bluegrass Coffeehouse will host Moonshine Falls and the duet of Mike Burns and Connie McCardle on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 7-10 p.m., at the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield, 103 Main St., Ridgefield.

Mike Burns and Connie McCardle will kick off the Coffeehouse at 7 p.m. Mike and Connie are members of the Sleepy Hollow String Band. The sound of this band is primarily bluegrass with a rockabilly/old country song twist. The band is high energy, solid picking’ and amazing harmony singing. Noted singer/songwriter Mike Burns also manages the Westchester Bluegrass Club, an organization that has supported bluegrass music at the Purdy’s Lake House for more than 15 years.

Moonshine Falls, a band that bridges the gap between traditional bluegrass and the new blue movement, will follow at 8 p.m. This bluegrass band was formed in New York City in 2013 by Mary Noecker (bass and vocals) and Dave McKeon (mandolin, guitar and vocals). Drawing from the canon of bluegrass standards, as well as writing songs that fit seamlessly with those of yesterday, the members of Moonshine Falls create a sound that is steeped in tradition without drowning in it. Weeds in the Ballast, the debut CD of this band was recorded at The Treehouse, in Ridgetop, Tennessee by Grammy nominated engineer Tim Carter and was co-produced by Carter and McKeon. Carter is also featured on banjo along with Matt Combs (current staff fiddle player for the Grand Ole Opry) and Smith Curry on Dobro.

At 9 p.m., all musicians in the house (please remember to bring your instruments) will be welcomed onto the stage, along with the evening’s performers, into an open jam session, to be led by Austin Scelzo.

Admission is $10 per person and $5 for performing musicians. Free admission for children. Hot dog, cookies, snacks and drinks will be available for sale.

The FCC Bluegrass Coffeehouse brings to the community affordable and high caliber bluegrass music. Bringing live bluegrass performances to the community on a regular monthly basis, and typically the second Saturday of the month, these events intend to offer musicians of all ages and abilities the opportunity to appreciate this traditional style of music by playing with and interacting with other bluegrass musicians.