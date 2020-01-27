FCC Bluegrass Coffeehouse features The Tennessee Mountain Fox Chasers and Hitchand Giddyup

The community is invited to the next FCC Bluegrass Coffeehouse on Saturday, Feb, 8, at the First Congregational Church, 103 Main Street.

The community is invited to the next FCC Bluegrass Coffeehouse on Saturday, Feb, 8, at the First Congregational Church, 103 Main Street. Headlining the evening will be The Tennessee Mountain Fox Chasers and Hitchand Giddyup.

At 9 p.m., all musicians in the house (bring your instruments) will be invited on stage for an open jam session along with the evening’s performers, to be led by Austin Scelzo.

The Fox Chasers features Caesar Moreno on mandolin, Max Rainwater on fiddle, and Yates Webb on guitar. They draw influences from Bob Wills, East Texas Serenaders, Kenny Baker,and Patsy Cline. Their new album “Life in the C-Suite” is coming spring 2020.

Hitch and the Giddyup got their start in 2014 hosting a bluegrass night at their local bar, where they still hold court once a month. The band features David Kaye on mandolin, Dan Carlucci on guitar, PeterKaufman on banjo, Bob Csugie on bass, and Kenny Owens on drums.

Admission is $10 per person and $5 for performing musicians; free admission for children. Hot dog, cookies, snacks and drinks will be available for sale.

The FCC Bluegrass Coffeehouse offers musicians of all ages and abilities the opportunity to play and interact with other bluegrass musicians.