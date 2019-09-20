Enchanted Garden Open Mic launches fourth season

Enchanted Garden Open Mic series launches its fourth season on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m., at the Enchanted Garden Studio 2, 529 Ethan Allen Hwy. Artists may sign up in person at 6:30.

Attendees may bring their own food and drink. Admission, at $5, includes snacks and coffee.

For more information, email DaveGoldenbergMusic@gmail.com.